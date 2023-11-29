JoJo Siwa reveals how Special Forces: The World's Toughest Challenge season 2 has changed her life

The recently concluded Season 2 of Fox’s Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Challenge gave fans a couple of thrilling final eliminations. As Nick Viall, Tyler Cameron, and Erin Jackson eventually emerged as winners, JoJo Siwa and Tom Sandoval came as close as possible.

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that he eventually broke down during the 12-hour investigations the finalists were subjected to. On the other hand, JoJo Siwa chose to leave the show voluntarily after the first round of investigation. She later revealed in an interview that the experience on the show had determined her desire to change her life.

JoJo Siwa believes experience on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Challenge will help her change her life

Siwa had decided not to return to the second round of investigation after the first one. As Viall, Cameron, and Jackson were eventually told they were selected in the final round, Siwa was the only one who voluntarily gave up.

She claimed to Page Six that the experience on the show made her realize it was time to leave. Siwa confessed to being stressed after the first round and claimed that she finally wanted to put her personal life first, which the show also taught her.

Siwa claimed that while she thought about the decision for the longest time, she knew that to improve her life, the work that needed to be done was off the screen,

”The one thing that I learned here was, like, personal life first.’ I knew that I had to break my habits. I went back and forth for a long time and honestly it occupied me for awhile. But then, finally, I was like, If I really, truly am going to go home, put my personal life first, it’s time to shine and time to man up, ask for the Umpire.”

JoJo Siwa called her career her baby and claimed she had never been a quitter. The investigation surrounding her family, in particular, made her realize the mistakes she had made in the past. She claimed that while she knew it would not be easy to repair relationships, she had every intention of putting the work in.

Siwa proclaimed that she wanted to “change the way” she lived and said that while her time on Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Challenge was full of obstacles, she had learned a lot.

The Bachelorette alum revealed that she was utterly taken aback by the kind of competition on the show and said that the apparent rivalry was real. The Finale, which is episode 8 of Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test, can be watched on Fox and was released on November 27.