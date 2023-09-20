Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2 - What to expect

The second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will air on Fox on September 25. The show will feature various celebrities who will be facing tough challenges, including Savannah Chrisley, Tom Sandoval, Blac Chyna, Dez Bryant, Brian Austin Green, Bode Miller, Tyler Cameron, Erin Jackson, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Rizzo, Nick Viall, Robert Horry, and Tara Reid.

The first episode will be made available on the same day as the show's season 2 premiere. Additionally, the show's trailer was released on August 23, revealing some insights into how tough the competition will be. The trailer also mentions the following in the description:

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, returns for a second season, enlisting a troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.”

Also included were the following:

“This time around, the recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture.”

According to Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2's format, there will be no elimination. The only way a contestant can be eliminated is if they quit. In order to win the show, each contestant needs to complete all the challenges without quitting.

Season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: what fans can expect

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2 cast members will take on challenges that can either break their confidence or bring them new meaning in their lives in this season. There will be tasks that exhibit the cold weather of New Zealand, such as jumping into the "frozen lake," climbing mountains, and much more.

In addition to this, these 16 celebrities will face their deepest fears in life through these challenges. Additionally, according to FOX, the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2's description is as follows:

“Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Sixteen celebrities from all genres will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents, an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS.”

In addition, the document stated:

“Viewers will see the recruits face the harshest of environments that simulate the highly classified selection process, pushing themselves in the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing the celebrities’ deepest and truest character.”

Meanwhile, Hannah Brown and Carli Lloyd won season 1 of the show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. In the first season of the show, which aired on January 4, 2023, contestants included:

Kate Gosselin Jamie Lynn Spears Melani Mel B Brown Hannah Brown Kenya Moore Gus Kenworthy Dwight Howard Anthony Scaramucci Beverley Mitchell Nastia Liukin Carli Lyod Montell Jordan Mike Piazza Dr. Drew Pinsky Danny Amendola Tyler Florence

While speaking with Deadline recently, season 1 winner Hannah Brown discussed the show and her experience:

“I don’t think there’s any way to really prepare yourself for what we did, even if we did know what was going on. I was definitely in the dark and I’m kind of glad that I was, because I think I probably would have let a little bit of fear get in the way, for sure.”

Also, don't forget to tune into FOX on September 25 to catch the latest season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. In addition, fans can also watch the show on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.