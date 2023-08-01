Fox has finally announced the 14 cast members for a new season of the popular survival-based TV competition, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. As seen in the last season, which ended in March of this year, the contestants will have to face the harsh winter of the mountains of New Zealand as they try to take on some force training challenges.

This can include crossing a ravine on a 4,700-foot snowcapped mountain peak or escaping from the icy waters. The competition will be held under Jason "Foxy" Fox, Jovon "Q" Quarles, and Mark "Billy" Billingham's guidance. All three of them are special forces operatives.

The new season will premiere on Fox network on Monday, September 25.

Meet the cast members of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is a popular model and actress who has also appeared in various reality TV shows like Rob & Chyna and The Real Blac Chyna. She is most well-known for filing a defamation case against the Kardashians for ending a show of her own. She later lost in the trial.

Bodie Miller

Bodie Miller might have an advantage in this icy season of Special Forces as he is a gold medalist alpine ski racer. He has won 8 world championships with the US team and retired from the sport in 2017. He now invests in businesses.

Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin is a popular American actor, known for his role as David Silver on Beverly Hills, 90210. He also played the role of Derek Reese in Terminator and used to be married to Megan Fox until 2021. The former couple has three children.

Dez Bryant

Dez Byrant is a popular American footballer wide receiver who has played under the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Baltimore Ravens. He has 75 touchdowns in total and has played in three pro bowls.

Erin Jackson

Erin Jackson is a gold medalist in speed skating, which might help her in Special Forces to gather stuff quickly. She is coached by Renee Hildebrand and has 1 gold and 2 silver medals in 500 m skating.

Jack Osbourne

Jack is the son of heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne and starred in his own reality TV show, The Osbournes, which ended in 2005. Since then, he has been working as a fitness expert and a travel reporter, appearing on shows like Saving Planet Earth.

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa is a popular Youtuber with more than 12 million followers and she has also appeared on two seasons of Dance Moms. Siwa has also taken part in the Dancing with the Stars competition and collaborates with various brands for business ventures.

Kelly Rizzo

Kelly Rizzo is an American actress and producer known for appearing on FabLife and Unfiltered with Kelly Rizzo. She was married to comedian Bob Saget, who passed away due to a head injury in January 2022. She is now all set to be a part of Special Forces.

Nick Viall

Nick Viall is a Software salesman and actor, known for being The Bachelor in season 21 of the show. He has also been the runner up of The Bachelorette two consecutive times and has appeared in series like Teachers, General Hospital, and Speechless.

Robert Horry

Robert Horry is a professional basketball player and a sports commentator who played 16 seasons of National Basketball Association. He has been associated with Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs.

Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley, the eldest daughter of Todd and Julie, the stars of the Chrisley Knows Best series, will also be a part of Special Forces. She is the 2016 winner of the Miss Tennessee Teen USA title and shot to fame after her parents were arrested for tax evasion.

Tara Reid

Tara Reid is an actress known for playing the role of Vicky in the American Pie films and Bunny Lebowski in The Big Lebowski. She also starred in Sharkando and was recently seen in an episode of Ghosts.

Tom Sandoval

Tom Sandoval is a bar owner and a cast member of Vanderpump Rules. He has been in the news of late after it came to light that he cheated on Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of 9 years, with his friend Raquel Leviss.

Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron is a general contractor and model for the Soul Artist Management in New York City. He is known for being the runner-up of The Bachelorette season 15, starring Hannah Brown.

It will be interesting to see who will win the second season of Fox' Special Forces: World's Toughest Test as no contestant can be eliminated or voted out. This means that only a cast member can decide when they want to leave the competition.