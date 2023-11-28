Tom Sandoval claims he almost cracked during Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Finale

Used to a very different kind of treatment on Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval found it hard to survive on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Speaking in the finale episode, that aired on November 27, Tom revealed a range of details about the 12-hour investigation challenge that almost saw him being bullied on multiple counts.

A fashion icon due to his time on Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval was almost brought to his breaking point during the investigation about a particular nail varnish that he wore. The season finale saw Sandoval reveal the kind of things that he was told.

Tom Sandoval claims to have been brought to breaking point during Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Finale

The season finale was recently released on Monday and saw the five finalists being subjected to a gruesome 12-hour investigation on a range of topics. While the exact details of the investigations were not revealed, Sandoval was seen talking about his experience with the challenge once it was completed.

The likes of Nick Viall, Tyler Cameron, and Erin Jackson eventually emerged as winners which meant elimination at the final stage for the likes of JoJo Siwa and Tom Sandoval. However, once Tom talked about his experience, it was clear that he did not deserve to pass the challenge.

First, he seemed to be under pressure right from the start and appeared nervous even before the investigation. He later revealed that while things were initially fine, he was eventually put under pressure, especially with respect to his fashion choices.

As it turned out, Sandoval was easy to break especially because he was already sleep-deprived and felt tortured due to the amount of times he was shouted at during the course of the season 2.

“Mentally, I’m already really stretched — sleep-deprived, sensory-deprived.”

Tom Later revealed that he had been brought to the point of cracking by the investigators, who wanted to know about the white nail varnish that he sported. Tom told the investigators that it was merely something he liked. However, this led to trolling and he was eventually told to be on the fast track for a ‘slap or worse.’

Brought to the edge of a breakdown, Sandoval claimed that he was just happy to get over the process and the challenge in itself proved to be the worst that he has been a part of in the entire show. Regardless, it seemed as if the likes of Erin, Nick, and Tyler were able to survive without trouble, as they ended up being confirmed as the winners at the end of the finale episode.

Needless to say, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Challenge has delivered a masterpiece of a season 2, and saw a range of emotionally extreme reactions from the contestants. Tom, however, might be angry with the way in which his time on the show came to an end.

The Vanderpump Rules star ended up claiming that the nervousness was due to the constant tiredness that he had felt for a number of days, which eventually ended up taking its toll.

Fox has not revealed anything about season 3 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Challenge until now. However, following the successful season 2, a season 3 announcement can be expected to be around the corner.