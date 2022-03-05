"It was a dream come true": 'Dance Moms' alum Pressley Hosbach releases debut fashion line in collaboration with Teenzshop

Dance Moms alum and viral social media content creator Pressley Hosbach has proved to the world that her age has not stopped her from exploring her entrepreneurial spirit. The 15-year-old has released her debut fashion line in collaboration with Teenzshop.

The Attaway General actress has unveiled 12 must-have pieces that will end up being wardrobe essentials.

The Pressley Hosbach x Teenzshop fashion line features every teenager's dream color palette of sage green and cornflower blue. The clothes were inspired by Pressley's bicoastal upbringing.

The Manhattan native, who has been spending time in California recently, has created a collection of uttermost comfort and mobility. Keeping her dancing background in mind, the pieces assure that people can move with ease without putting a great outfit choice at stake.

The Pressley Hosbach x Teenzshop fashion collection was created for uttermost comfort and mobility (Image via Pressley Hosbach)

In an exclusive release sent to SK Pop, the debut fashion designer expressed her excitement at creating her own clothing line. She said:

"Being able to work on my own line was a dream come true! I have always loved fashion, so being able to create my own collection with my own vision while incorporating aspects of my hometown made it even more special! I'm so excited for the world to see!"

Clothing pieces range from $14.99 to $39.99 (Image via Pressley Hosbach)

Creating a fashion line for Gen-Z consumers with niche interests and tastes is no easy feat. Hosbach shared her experience of releasing her own clothing line for a large audience. She said:

"This was also my first time being a real businesswoman, where I got to learn about the design & manufacturing process to make decisions for the final line. I really tried to make sure I thought about all types of girls when designing so that there's something for everyone!"

Where to buy the Pressley Hosbach x Teenzshop collection

The dancer's debut clothing line is available for purchase here. Clothing pieces range from $14.99 to $39.99. A few items fans can purchase include jeans, dresses, t-shirts, hoodies, crop tops, skirts, and cardigans, among others.

The "NYC Blue Sweatshirt," "The Daisy Dress," and "Pressley's Cozy Cardy" are eye-catching pieces that are assured of becoming street style staples.

The dancer's collection is available on Teenzshop's official website (Image via Pressley Hosbach)

With the goal of reducing carbon emissions in mind, Hosbach's collection was made using 3D software, including CLO3D and Browzwear. This would allow people to create pieces through digital design work and virtual fittings.

Making the collection more special for the TV personality, the campaign for her debut fashion line featured her friends and social media stars Sophia Pippen and Skyler Aboujaoude.

More about dancer turned actress

The star stepped into the entertainment industry in 2019 after being cast in the eighth season of Dance Moms. Adding to her resume as a dancer, she was a backup dancer for Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour in 2016. She was also a dancer for Nickelodeon's Nickmas.

After impressing her global audience on screen and social media, Pressley was cast as Roxie in Attaway General. However, this is not her first acting gig, as she had starred in Stage Fright in 2020.

Edited by Ravi Iyer