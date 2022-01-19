How did Abby Lee Miller end up in a wheelchair? Dance Moms star sues Hampton Inn & Suites for millions over hotel door incident

Abby Lee Miller has decided to file a lawsuit against the Hampton Inn & Suites Hotel Santa Monica. The Dance Moms star reportedly stayed at the property between March 2020 and October 2020.

During her stay, Miller suffered a horrific incident inside her room involving a hotel door. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the media personality was exiting the bathroom when the left wheel of her wheelchair got stuck under the door.

As she attempted to pull out the wheel, the 300-pound sliding bathroom door crashed and fell atop her body. Miller remained trapped under the broken door for nearly 12 minutes and screamed for help before staff arrived at the scene.

She was taken to hospital and is still undergoing treatment for her head and shoulder injuries. Abby Lee Miller has been confined to a wheelchair since her lymphoma diagnosis in 2018 that left her paralyzed from the neck down.

In her lawsuit against the Hampton Inn & Suites, the dancing star also mentioned that she suffered discrimination due to her disability during her extended stay at the hotel, claiming that he did not have full access to hotel facilities.

She alleged that the laundry room was not wheelchair-friendly, that her hallway was usually blocked with housekeeping carts and that she could not access the hotel's pool and gym due to her disability.

Miller is reportedly suing the hotel for “negligence, emotional distress, unlawful discrimination, discrimination against individuals with disabilities, and false imprisonment”. She is seeking around $8.5 million in damages.

Abby Lee Miller’s health issues explored

Abby Lee Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma in 2018 (Image via Arnold Turner/Getty Images)

Abby Lee Miller rose to fame in 2011 as a choreographer on the popular reality show Dance Moms. She then went on to become one of the most prominent faces on the show and was associated with the program until 2016.

Unfortunately, she was sentenced to prison for a year on charges of bankruptcy fraud in 2017. Shortly after her release, Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, the disease is highly aggressive and capable of affecting the jaw, central nervous system, bowel, kidneys, ovaries and other organs. Miller was initially diagnosed with a spinal infection that spread from the bottom of her neck to her lower back.

The 56-year-old underwent a spinal surgery to remove a large tumor from her back, but the procedure left her paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair. Abby Lee Miller took 10 rounds of chemotherapy, but faced a setback when was hospitalized with a high fever and low white blood cell count in August 2018.

However, she continued to fight for her life and was finally declared cancer-free in May 2019. The choreographer documented her journey on social media and shared glimpses of her battle with cancer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Over the years, she has made considerable progress with her treatment at various rehabilitation centers and physical therapy. Miller even completed filming the eighth season of Dance Moms: Resurrection after finishing her treatment.

Edited by Atul S