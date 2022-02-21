When did Chloe Lukasiak and Brooklinn Khoury meet? 'Dance Moms' alum opens up about relationship with girlfriend

In a recent exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine, Dance Moms star Chloe Lukasiak spoke about her relationship with influencer and skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury. The 20-year-old dancer told the publication that she was content after publicly revealing her relationship with Khoury.

Lukasiak, who went public with her relationship in October last year, told PEOPLE,

“All of my family and friends have known for quite a while, but to take away that last layer hiding was so freeing.”

She further added that it is “really cool” to post about her relationship online. After the pair chose to reveal their relationship, the two have made several posts on social media that featured both of them. They also showcased their love with sincere messages for each other in the captions of these posts.

A brief timeline of Chloe Lukasiak and Brooklinn Khoury’s relationship

According to 22-year-old Brooklinn Khoury’s previous interview with PEOPLE, she began dating Chloe Lukasiak in October 2020. The model and skateboarder spoke about her first date with Lukasiak, which was just days before the former’s unfortunate injury due to a dog attack, where she lost her upper lip.

In her interview with the publication, Khoury said,

“I just fell so hard.”

Their first date was around Halloween when they went to a Starbucks and later carved pumpkins together. Unfortunately, within a few days after their first date, Khoury was attacked by the dog. She revealed to PEOPLE that during her time in the hospital, she ruminated about whether Lukasiak would still find her pretty.

Their online proclamation of love

Following the public reveal of their relationship in December last year, Brooklinn Khoury shared a sincere appreciation for her girlfriend. In the caption of a series of Instagram pictures of the pair, she wrote:

“You have taught me patience, you have shown me so so so much love, kindness, and compassion, and so much more. I will forever treasure the love we have for each other. I love you.”

Meanwhile, a few days later, Lukasiak took to her Instagram to showcase her love for Khoury. In a picture that featured the couple’s trip to a beach, she wrote a caption, which read:

“Every single day with you is a beautiful adventure, and I am so, so grateful for that one random afternoon in October.”

The couple has been together for over a year. Since then, the two have adopted a kitten named Lady together.

Edited by Siddharth Satish