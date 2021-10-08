Chloe Lukasiak and Brooklinn Khoury dating rumors explained as Instagram pictures go viral 

Former Dance Moms contestant Chloe Lukasiak has ignited dating rumors with skater and inspirational influencer Brooklinn Khoury. The two posted pictures on Instagram which left fans ecstatic in hopes that Lukasiak is coming out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Although neither of the two have confirmed they are in a relationship, fans are drooling over the possibility.

Chloe Lukasiak has appeared on the first four seasons of Lifetime’s Dance Moms and has amassed over six million followers on Instagram. This is the first time her rumored skater girlfriend has appeared on her Instagram feed.

The two were seen frolicking along a hill with a scenic view of the sea in the backdrop. One of the two photos posted by Chloe Lukasiak included the two embracing each other. Brooklinn Khoury captioned the photo, “My favourite human” on her profile which left followers of the two speculating about their relationship.

Who is Chloe Lukasiak’s rumored girlfriend Brooklinn Khoury?

Although Chloe Lukasiak has acquired a massive fan base online, Brooklinn Khoury has gathered her own followers. The skater has opened up about the tragic incident which took place in November 2020 where she was attacked by a pitbull in Arizona.

In an interview last year, the 22-year-old said:

“The dog attacked me. He ripped off my upper lip and parts of my nose and they are completely gone. I was then taken to the hospital. After eight hours and my lip being on ice the whole time, I finally went into surgery at 9:00 pm.”

After going through the traumatic incident, Brooklinn Khoury stopped frequently posting pictures of herself on Instagram and would cover her lips in bandages when she did. However, she uploaded a picture of herself sans bandage in January. She said:

“I don’t know why I haven’t been posting more face pictures. I shouldn’t be hiding what happened. Please know you are so loved, and beautiful in so many ways.”

The skater influencer has acquired over 28k followers on Instagram.

Reacting to the rumored relationship, fans of Chloe Lukasiak took to Twitter to say:

sav @alItoosav CHLOE LUKASIAK FROM DANCE MOMS HAS A GIRLFRIEND WE WONNNNN CHLOE LUKASIAK FROM DANCE MOMS HAS A GIRLFRIEND WE WONNNNN https://t.co/ffxNNGbQUP

camille @jcsiemikaeIson CHLOE LUKASIAK HAS A GF THERE WAS A REASON SHE WAS FAVORITE DM GIRL CHLOE LUKASIAK HAS A GF THERE WAS A REASON SHE WAS FAVORITE DM GIRL

tabitha 🦚 @tabithapagie chloe lukasiak from dance moms just posted her gf on instagram....i knew there was a reason she was my favorite 💓 chloe lukasiak from dance moms just posted her gf on instagram....i knew there was a reason she was my favorite 💓

katie misses harry :( @narrykissbot CHLOE LUKASIAK IS DATING A GIRL??? WHEN IS IT MY TURN TO BE HAPPY😭😭😭😭😭 IM SO HAPPY FOR HER CHLOE LUKASIAK IS DATING A GIRL??? WHEN IS IT MY TURN TO BE HAPPY😭😭😭😭😭 IM SO HAPPY FOR HER

☾ ᴅᴜᴅᴀ @selalways if chloe lukasiak and brook are not dating I'm throwing hands if chloe lukasiak and brook are not dating I'm throwing hands

ʕ⁎̯͡⁎ʔ༄ @taexmad Chloe lukasiak is queer and now I’m ready to throw myself away bc wow…everyone who was my favorite in ANY sort of tv show, music group, movies have turned out to be queer and I’m just here— no gf, no experience, NADA

It’s fine universe, really I’ll just suffer a little longer🤚🏼 Chloe lukasiak is queer and now I’m ready to throw myself away bc wow…everyone who was my favorite in ANY sort of tv show, music group, movies have turned out to be queer and I’m just here— no gf, no experience, NADA

It’s fine universe, really I’ll just suffer a little longer🤚🏼

sawyer🍓 @heavensthot chloe lukasiak coming out just healed my inner child chloe lukasiak coming out just healed my inner child

Abby Roche @abbbyroche okay with jojo siwa and chloe lukasiak being out as lgbt+ now…can we talk about how they had to deal with not only dance moms trauma but gay trauma too??😭😭 SOLDIERS. okay with jojo siwa and chloe lukasiak being out as lgbt+ now…can we talk about how they had to deal with not only dance moms trauma but gay trauma too??😭😭 SOLDIERS.

jmz @jaszade chloe lukasiak having a girlfriend… looks the dance moms to sapphic icon pipeline will never fail us chloe lukasiak having a girlfriend… looks the dance moms to sapphic icon pipeline will never fail us

Fans of Chloe Lukasiak went on to compare her to popular YouTuber and former Dance Moms contestant JoJo Siwa, who has openly spoken about her relationship with her girlfriend Kylie Prew. It is safe to say that the internet cannot wait for the rumors to be confirmed.

