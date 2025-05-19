What is Gleason score? Perez Hilton reacts to doctor's claim that Joe Biden carried a prostate cancer diagnosis "throughout his White House tenure"

Joe Biden announced his prostate cancer diagnosis on May 18, 2025. Blogger and columnist Perez Hilton has now reacted to the same, referring to a post shared by Dr. Steve Quay through X on Monday, May 19, where he addressed the news by writing:
“It is highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure and the American people were uninformed.”
In a video posted on his YouTube channel the same day when the tweet was shared, Perez began addressing everything written by Steve Quay, including some details related to prostate cancer.
He then referred to the statement released by Joe Biden’s spokesperson and said:
“If you’ll remember in the statement released by Biden’s spokesperson, they said, and I quote, ‘On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer characterized by a Gleason Score of nine grade five with metastasis to the bone.’”
For the unversed, the Gleason Score refers to a grading process for prostate cancer. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the score is dependent on everything known by pathologists about a patient’s condition after examining the tissue samples in a microscope.
While the low-grade cancer is ranked on the range of 6, the high-grade cancer is ranked up to 10.
Perez Hilton said in his video that the doctor’s tweet had a point, considering that Biden’s office informed everyone that he had just discovered that he has prostate cancer. He further stated:
“It’s kind of crazy for Joe Biden to have found this out just Friday, especially given that he got the best care while at the White House, including annual checkups.”
Hilton also began speaking of Quay’s claims that the former President of the United States might have been carrying the disease for a long time, and said:
“I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but this seems highly plausible, I think. What do you think? My head is racing. My brain is trying to process this all. If this is true that they’ve known for a while and he decided to seek re-election, let’s discuss in the comments section.”
Notably, Quay said in his tweet that prostate cancer can be easily diagnosed, and it is visible when it starts progressing to bone metastases.
Quay stated that a cancer becomes metastatic in its “most aggressive form” without treatment for around five or seven years. He added a link to The Washington Post’s article about Joe Biden’s diagnosis and wrote:
“It would be malpractice for this patient to show up and be first diagnosed with metastatic disease in May 2025.”
Joe Biden’s office announces his prostate cancer diagnosis
As mentioned, the news of Biden’s prostate cancer was confirmed on Sunday, May 18.
According to NBC News, Biden’s office shared a statement, saying that Joe initially displayed urinary symptoms before the diagnosis and that he has suffered metastasis to the bone.
The office mentioned that Joe Biden’s Gleason Score was 9 under Grade Group 5 and added:
“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”
As per NBC News, a source confirmed that Biden was at his Wilmington-based residence and that his family was also considering hormone treatment as a cure for his condition.
The latest update on the cancer diagnosis arrives almost a year after a doctor for the White House, Kevin C. O’Connor, confirmed in February 2024 that Joe Biden was healthy and could continue doing his duties without problems.
Kevin’s comments came shortly after Biden took his physical test on February 28, 2024, as per NBC News.
Meanwhile, political personalities such as Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Kamala Harris have reacted to the news of Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis.
Further updates are awaited on the treatment that his family would prefer to take in the upcoming days.