What is Gleason score? Perez Hilton reacts to doctor's claim that Joe Biden carried a prostate cancer diagnosis "throughout his White House tenure"

Joe Biden announced his prostate cancer diagnosis on May 18, 2025. Blogger and columnist Perez Hilton has now reacted to the same, referring to a post shared by Dr. Steve Quay through X on Monday, May 19, where he addressed the news by writing:

Ad

“It is highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure and the American people were uninformed.”

In a video posted on his YouTube channel the same day when the tweet was shared, Perez began addressing everything written by Steve Quay, including some details related to prostate cancer.

He then referred to the statement released by Joe Biden’s spokesperson and said:

Ad

Trending

“If you’ll remember in the statement released by Biden’s spokesperson, they said, and I quote, ‘On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer characterized by a Gleason Score of nine grade five with metastasis to the bone.’”

Ad

For the unversed, the Gleason Score refers to a grading process for prostate cancer. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the score is dependent on everything known by pathologists about a patient’s condition after examining the tissue samples in a microscope.

While the low-grade cancer is ranked on the range of 6, the high-grade cancer is ranked up to 10.

Perez Hilton said in his video that the doctor’s tweet had a point, considering that Biden’s office informed everyone that he had just discovered that he has prostate cancer. He further stated:

Ad

“It’s kind of crazy for Joe Biden to have found this out just Friday, especially given that he got the best care while at the White House, including annual checkups.”

Hilton also began speaking of Quay’s claims that the former President of the United States might have been carrying the disease for a long time, and said:

“I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but this seems highly plausible, I think. What do you think? My head is racing. My brain is trying to process this all. If this is true that they’ve known for a while and he decided to seek re-election, let’s discuss in the comments section.”

Ad

Steven Quay's post (Image via X/quay_dr)

Notably, Quay said in his tweet that prostate cancer can be easily diagnosed, and it is visible when it starts progressing to bone metastases.

Ad

Quay stated that a cancer becomes metastatic in its “most aggressive form” without treatment for around five or seven years. He added a link to The Washington Post’s article about Joe Biden’s diagnosis and wrote:

“It would be malpractice for this patient to show up and be first diagnosed with metastatic disease in May 2025.”

Joe Biden’s office announces his prostate cancer diagnosis

As mentioned, the news of Biden’s prostate cancer was confirmed on Sunday, May 18.

Ad

According to NBC News, Biden’s office shared a statement, saying that Joe initially displayed urinary symptoms before the diagnosis and that he has suffered metastasis to the bone.

The office mentioned that Joe Biden’s Gleason Score was 9 under Grade Group 5 and added:

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per NBC News, a source confirmed that Biden was at his Wilmington-based residence and that his family was also considering hormone treatment as a cure for his condition.

The latest update on the cancer diagnosis arrives almost a year after a doctor for the White House, Kevin C. O’Connor, confirmed in February 2024 that Joe Biden was healthy and could continue doing his duties without problems.

Kevin’s comments came shortly after Biden took his physical test on February 28, 2024, as per NBC News.

Ad

Meanwhile, political personalities such as Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Kamala Harris have reacted to the news of Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis.

Further updates are awaited on the treatment that his family would prefer to take in the upcoming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More