Candace Owens recently appeared for an interview on Theo Von’s podcast on March 6, 2025, where she shared some alleged details related to Kamala Harris. The description of the video stated that Owens would speak about “some of her most explosive series,” featuring celebrities alongside world leaders.

The political commentator started sharing everything she had allegedly uncovered about Kamala’s ethnicity, saying that she could not find any evidence to prove that Harris was black. She mentioned that Kamala Harris was an Indian, Syrian, Jew, and Irish, stating:

“Yeah, she’s mixed, but she’s not Black. Running as a first Black person was just completely crazy. She’s not mixed Black.”

She added:

“She was running on being black. Then we started our series and she dropped it. She would not say she was black again. She would not answer. Oh, yeah. She never said it again. Never called herself the first black, nothing. They stopped it immediately because I just realized they come up with these books and people just don’t ever actually the narrative.”

Candace Owens then opened up on what she did to find the truth behind Kamala’s ethnicity as she stated:

“We got in touch with her uncle, and he was like, 'Nope, that person’s not related to me. Nope.'”

Candace Owens’s investigation about Kamala Harris’s ethnicity was a part of her series

During her conversation with Theo Von, Candace Owens began addressing Kamala Harris’s ethnicity at one point when the host questioned her about a series that focused on Kamala’s genealogy and the theory behind the series. The 35-year-old claimed that Kamala was not black and that the series “started by accident.” She further stated:

“When I say she... the mainstream media just came for Janet Jackson, and you can’t come for the Jackson family. I grew up in a black household. You got to be a real character. You look like a Jackson a little.”

Theo Von also began reading out the summary of the series, stating that Candace Owens would investigate Kamala’s black heritage by focusing on a picture where she was posing with a woman. While Harris had reportedly claimed that the woman was her grandmother, Owens alleged in the interview that Kamala was not telling the truth.

While Theo Von asked how Candace came to know that the woman was not Kamala’s grandmother, Owens said that she just knew and added:

“It was just a vibe. I see some of these things you just know. You can’t explain it. When you’re black, you just know certain things. Like a fisherman, sees another fisherman in the wild, a thing.”

Notably, Kamala has not responded to Candace’s comments until now. According to Harris’ bio on Britannica, she is a Black American and was born to Donald J. Harris and Shyamala Gopalan. While Donald was from Jamaica, Shyamala was an Indian who traveled outside to pursue her further studies.

Apart from her recent claims about Kamala Harris’ ethnicity, Candace Owens has been trending for various other reasons, including her criticism of Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit at the Oval Office during a meeting this month.

