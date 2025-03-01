Candace Owens uses Winston Churchill example while calling out Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit in the Oval Office

Candace Owens is trending online after she shared her response to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appearance at the Oval Office on February 28, 2025. Notably, the President of Ukraine created headlines for not wearing a suit and was even questioned about the same by a reporter named Brian Glenn.

Ad

Candace shared multiple posts through her official account on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, March 1, including a statement where she referred to the former Prime Minister of the UK, Winston Churchill. Owens added a few screenshots from whitehousehistory.org website where Winston was seemingly spotted in a suit and wrote:

"Following Pearl Harbor Winston Churchill stayed in Washington for WEEKS. From December through to early January of the next year. Here are more photos from that rare, extended stay. It is so disrespectful to cherry-pick history to justify Zelensky's bratty behavior."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Candace Owens added the statement by resharing a tweet by political adviser Daniel Korski. The tweet featured a photo of Winston Churchill from the past, where he was seen at the White House. The caption stated that he did not wear a suit since he was at war.

In another tweet shared the same day, Owens reposted a video where Zelenskyy was spotted responding to Brian's question. Candace Owens claimed that she has been criticizing Zelensky's attire for almost three years and continued:

Ad

"I am so glad the world now sees this clown for exactly what he is. He is just not a serious person and deserves to be publicly ridiculed."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Owens also mentioned in a post that there can be "no excuse" for Zelenskyy disrespecting the Americans by appearing at the Oval Office meeting wearing a tracksuit.

Candace Owens previously criticized Volodymyr Zelenskyy on another occasion

While Candace's recent criticism of Volodymyr has created headlines, the former had previously commented about Zelenskyy in December last year. She shared a post on X at the time by referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, alleging that Volodymyr was homos*xual actor.

Ad

Although Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not share any response to Candace Owens' claim at the time, the latter wrote in her tweet that no one should support someone who had shut down "churches and bishops." Owens also mentioned:

"No amount of media brainwash in the world could ever make me hope that Zelensky triumphs over an orthodox Russia. Spiritually, I just know that's wrong."

Ad

Owens' tweet (Image via X/RealCandaceO)

In another tweet posted in 2022, Owens seemingly made fun of Zelenskyy by saying that he styles himself in the best way possible on any occasion as a "recurring piece of propaganda." Candace also added a few photos to the post where Volodymyr appeared wearing outfits of a similar color, and the caption also stated:

Ad

"He just has no time to put on a suit, guys. SO busy doing hero things with your money [laughing emojis]."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Candace Owens reshared the same post on March 1, 2025, writing that Zelenskyy was never a "serious person" and that he always pretends that he is a world leader. Owens further stated that Zelensky should never visit the White House "dressed as an actor."

During the recent meeting at the Oval House, Zelenskyy had an intense confrontation with Donald Trump, following which Volodymyr left the place without signing an agreement related to access to Ukraine's minerals, as per CNN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback