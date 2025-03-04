What is the Fournier’s Gangrene disease? Candace Owens claims Harvey Weinstein "didn't have any testicles" in light of his s*xual abuse allegations

Candace Owens recently created headlines after she spoke about Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of s*xual abuse in 2017, in a YouTube video shared through her channel on March 4, 2025, stating that the latter did not have testicles, referring to the allegations made against him by different women.

Candace Owens was spotted referring to an article published by Variety in 2022 with the headline stating that Weinstein’s testicles were the main focus of the final arguments during a trial that happened the same year. Candace then revealed that the reason why Harvey did not have testicles is because he contracted Fournier’s Gangrene disease in 1999.

Notably, Fournier’s Gangrene refers to a bacterial infection that happens in the genitals and the surrounding areas. According to Cleveland Clinic, the bacteria can damage the outer layer of the skin alongside the arteries in the subcutaneous tissue and muscle fascia.

Discoloration of the genitals alongside tenderness and swelling are a few symptoms of the disease. The situation might get worse in the final stages, leading to blood clots, septic shock, and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. Individuals suffering from problems such as diabetes and kidney failure are more likely to be diagnosed with Fournier’s Gangrene.

Candace Owens seemingly referred to someone who claimed that Harvey allegedly made her “fondle his testicles”, saying that Weinstein’s lawyers gave each other a smirk at the time since they were well aware that no one would believe the woman making the allegations. She stated:

“The answer to that is because Harvey Weinstein didn’t have any testicles. He doesn’t have any testicles. I told you guys, this is a strange tale with many twists and turns and this is just one of them. But what became a crucial element of the Harvey Weinstein case, something that Harvey probably had considered a curse when it happened to him back in 1999 wound up being something of a blessing to his very many court proceedings.”

Candace Owens addressed the women who made various allegations against Harvey Weinstein

Candace said that Harvey Weinstein used to be a “powerful man in Hollywood” and now a lot of women are claiming that they were s*xually abused or harassed and r*ped, which eventually landed Weinstein in prison. Owens also stated that the list of women who made the allegations “dwindled” by the time the cases reached the court.

“This is one of the many compelling aspects of this case how they were able to sort through the women who were just outright lying. Meaning women who had definitively never slept with Harvey Weinstein, some women he alleged he never even met from the women who had at the very least been intimate with him.”

Candace Owens claimed that such situations happen when someone who is struggling to “make a quick buck” discovers that an “empire was going to crash”, they would start claiming that something terrible happened to them.

While stating that Harvey Weinstein did not have testicles, Candace Owens also addressed the claims from his prosecutors who said in 2022 that he had to undergo surgery for Fournier’s Gangrene, leading to the removal of some of his scrotum. Owens said that everything said by Weinstein’s prosecutors was real as she continued:

“That surgery caused pretty noticeable scarring because of an infection. His testicles were actually taken from his scrotum and put into his inner thighs. So his testicles were removed and put into his inner thighs in 1999.”

The description of Candace Owens' latest video, titled Harvey Speaks: The Project Runway Production, stated that it would focus on the story of a former production assistant on The Weinstein Company’s reality series Project Runway, Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi. The description also mentioned that Miriam is the same woman who allegedly put the producer in prison in New York.

