7 exciting reality shows coming in 2024 

Reality shows have a unique way of capturing the audience's attention. Pure drama or interesting passions, television has reinvented itself time and again with reality television.

2023 has paved the way for a great catalog of reality television with shows such as RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 and Survivor seasons 44 and 45. But 2024 seems to be topping the previous year's line-up of quality dramas with perenially popular TV shows including 90 Day Fiance and Love is Blind.

If you're like us and can't wait to binge it all, have a look at this list of 7 reality shows that you can't miss.

Reality shows that rock our world and will do the same for you

1) 90 Day: The Single Life season 4

Finding love historically has never been an easy task. But the 90 Day franchise has always been a staple for people interested in watching strangers navigate the complicated waters of love. This season premiered on January 1 and is proving to be one of the most exciting shows in reality television.

Tyray Griffith reels from the aftermath of being catfished. Kimberly Menzies falls for a Nigerian suitor. Natalie Mordovtseva dates Josh Weinstein and Debbie Johnson searches for love. The show is as dramatic as heartbreaking at times, making it a great reality show.

2) The Traitors UK season 2

Equipped with a brand new cast, The Traitors is back with a bang. Trickery and betrayal have never been more pronounced. Season 1 has been received positively which warranted a second season and we aren't complaining.

Although it premiered in the UK on January 3, 2024, it is unsure when audiences in the US will be able to enjoy this reality show. Season 1 is available on Peacock.

3) The Masked Singer season 11

Returning to Fox on March 6, 2024, fans have been excited about this reality show. This singing competition show where celebrities sing wearing exaggerated costumes has been rising exponentially in popularity. The Masked Singer is based on a South Korean TV show where judges try to guess which celebrity is behind the mask.

4) Love Is Blind season 6

Since its premiere, Love Is Blind has taken the reality show world by storm. Now finally with the new season of the show ready to launch on Netflix, fans can heave a sigh of relief. Dropping on Valentine's Day 2024, the show revolves around good-looking individuals giving love another chance via the show. So grab your loved one and a cup of tea for a scandalous night of love with season 6 of Love Is Blind.

5) American Idol season 22

One of the most popular television reality shows around the world is back for another season on February 18, 2022. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are back to determine who deserves the $250,000 and the life-changing contract with Hollywood Records. As always, American Idol's new season has us reeling in excitement.

6) Queer Eye season 8

Although fans are distraught that this will be Bobby Berk's last season, they can't hide their expectations of the last season of Queer Eye. Arguably one of the most popular shows of our time, this reality show has grown in reputation through the years. With each season we've seen the Fab Five help people across the country revive their lives for a happier outcome and it has us hooked.

7) Love On The Spectrum U.S. season 2

This Emmy Award-winning docu-reality series is nothing like ever seen before. This reality show is addictive as it is heartwarming and soothing. This show does a good job of representing the work that people on the autism spectrum set out to accomplish when looking for love. Danny, Abbey, Steve, and James return for the second season with a host of other people ready to dive into the world of love. Love on the Spectrum season 2 premiered on January 19, 2024.

These 7 shows are the epitome of reality television. Sometimes captivating but always gasp-worthy, these shows will make sure your evenings are spent well.

