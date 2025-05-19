What is Joe Biden diagnosed with? Perez Hilton explains the former President's "gleason score of 9" cancer diagnosis

On May 19, 2025, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared insights on reports of former U.S. President Joe Biden's diagnosis with prostate cancer.

Hilton, in his YouTube video, reviewed a statement from the Democrats' office released on Sunday, which stated that the former President was diagnosed last week with an "aggressive form" of this disease, which has spread to his bones.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement said.

Perez Hilton further read:

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

The statement also mentioned that the cancer "appears" to be "hormone-sensitive," and requires "effective management," adding that Biden, along with his family, are "reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

National leaders send wishes to Joe Biden

After news of Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis surfaced on the internet, U.S President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to extend his best wishes to him on May 19, 2025.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Subsequently, Biden's Vice President, Kamala Harris, said she was "saddened" to learn his diagnosis in an X post on May 19.

"Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time."

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 47th President (Image via Getty)

She labeled the former president a "fighter" and wished for his "speedy" recovery, adding:

"I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership."

Former U.S. President Barack Obama also shared his heartfelt wishes with Biden on X, recognizing his past efforts in cancer treatments.

"Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."

Meanwhile, Joe Biden's old speech from a coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, resurfaced on the internet, where he talked about developing cancer from the pollution produced by the oil refineries near his hometown, as reported by NDTV on May 19.

During his speech, Joe Biden recalled memories of his mother wiping the oil slick off their car window due to the oil pollution caused by the nearby refineries.

"And guess what? The first frost, you knew what was happening. You had to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally, the oil slick off the window, that’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up (with) have cancer and why can, for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation," Bidan said.

As reported by The Herald News on July 20, 2022, following Biden's speech, the White House clarified that he had "non-melanoma skin cancer," which he got removed before becoming the 46th president of the United States.

