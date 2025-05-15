What did Cassie say about Kid Cudi in her testimony? Perez Hilton reacts to claims of Diddy "lunging" at her over their alleged relationship

On May 14, 2025, R&B singer and model Casandra "Cassie" Ventura took the witness stand for the third consecutive day in the criminal sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. For the unversed, Ventura is Sean Combs' ex-girlfriend and one of the most important government witnesses in the trial.

She filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, accusing the rapper of rape and repeated physical abuse for over a decade, starting when she was just 19 and he was 37.

As reported by Variety, during her testimony on May 14, 2025, Ventura spoke about her past relationship with rapper Kid Cudi (also known as Scott Mescudi) in 2011. According to the Me & U singer, she was "not in the greatest place" with Diddy at that time, adding that Combs threatened them after discovering their relationship.

American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton, in his recent YouTube video, dropped on May 15, 2025, noted:

"Cassie also opened up about her brief relationship with Kid Cudi in 2011, which began after they started working together on some music."

Hilton further reviewed claims made by Cassie during her testimony. He noted that Combs allegedly put a corkscrew between his fingers and "lunged" at Cassie after discovering her relationship with Mescudi while going through the emails she had sent to Cudi's assistant.

"Combs went through her phone during a freak off and found out about the relationship with Kid Cudi. He became enraged after he saw emails lunging at Cassie with a wine bottle opener," Perez read.

During her testimony, Ventura alleged that Sean Combs found out about her relationship with Kid Cudi during a "freak-off." Ventura testified that Cudi came to pick her up after their conflict, as she called him from a "burner" phone and fled the hotel. For the unversed, "freak-offs" were drug-fueled events where Diddy would allegedly force individuals into non-consensual sexual activities.

More about Cassie Ventura's testimony

Kid Cudi attends the global premiere of Paramount+ series "Knuckles" (Image via Getty)

During her testimony, Cassie Ventura alleged that she visited Sean Combs' house to "resolve" their issues the same day. She added that the rapper was "irate, so angry," and allegedly threatened to leak her footage from the "freak-off" and to "hurt" Scott and her, as reported by Variety.

"When I was in the room, he told me about videos that he had and how it was going to hurt Scott and I," Cassie said.

The same outlet noted that the jury was shown the picture of a "large bruise" on Ventura's back captured by her mother, which Diddy allegedly gave Ventura while she was leaving his house after the conflict.

"Sean kicked me in the back on the way out so I had a big bruise on my back. I had bruises in other places on my body," Ventura stated.

Variety further noted that on December 23, 2011, Ventura wrote an email to her mother while on a flight to Connecticut.

"Sean Puffy Combs is going to release two explicit sexual tapes of me ... he also said that he will have someone hurt me and Scott Mescudi," Ventura wrote in the email.

Further in her testimony, Ventura claimed that Combs told her "Scott's car would be blown up."

"[Diddy] wanted his [Kid Cudi] friends to see it," Ventura stated.

She later spoke about a short meeting between her, Scott, and Sean Combs at the SoHo House social club in Los Angeles.

"Scott said, 'What about my vehicle?' and Sean said, 'What vehicle?' And that was the end of the meeting," Ventura stated.

Cudi's car reportedly blew up in his driveway soon after the alleged threats were made by Diddy, according to the New York Post.

