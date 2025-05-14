What did Cassie say about Diddy's freak-offs in her testimony? Perez Hilton reacts as the rapper's ex claims the longest freak-off lasted four days

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently reacted as Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, claimed that the longest "freak-off" lasted four days. During his recent YouTube video on Diddy's trial, which was uploaded on the platform on May 14, Hilton addressed Ventura's testimony and said,

“Four days… That's how long the longest freak off that Diddy had with Cassie lasted..”

Further quoting Cassie, Hilton said in the video,

“The Freak- offs became a job where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and just try to feel normal again..”

Talking about the same "freak-offs", Cassie also said:

“The s*xual encounters with pr*stitutes typically lasted anywhere from 36 to 48 hours but the longest one was four days… The freak- offs began pretty soon into [our] relationship just about a year in and it was also around that time that he started to get violent..”

For context, throughout the trial, Cassie described in detail what would happen during the "freak offs" that Sean Combs asked her to take part in. As per Today.com "freak offs" were "drug-fueled org*es involving s*x workers."

She claimed that occasionally Combs would observe from a corner while she engaged in s*xual activity with the pr*stitutes, and other times he would join in. She added that he would also use FaceTime to set up phones so he could watch from a different room.

Cassie described Diddy's Freak-Off parties in detail during the rapper's trial

Cassie Ventura testified about her relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs on Tuesday, May 13. She described how she first met him when she was about 19 and how it became s*xual by the time she was 21.

Ventura claimed that she was subjected to years of physical and emotional abuse and was regularly coerced into participating in Combs' purported "freak off" o*gies. During the same, she said,

"Shawn controlled a lot of my life whether it was career, the way I dressed everything, everything. I just didn't have much say in it at the time."

During the trial, she described the alleged suffering she experienced from years of coerced contact with male escorts. Ventura told the court that she suffered stomach problems and gastrointestinal issues, as well as urinary tract infections (UTIs) as a result of the extended "freak offs". She also told jurors that she was "humiliated" by Diddy's demands.

Ventura said that the rapper began recording some of the "freak off" sessions and showed them to others during a commercial flight.

She said that Diddy, who was obsessed with her appearance, demanded that her nails be painted white or French-tipd before she went to the "freak offs". He once suggested getting br*ast implants.

When asked about the "freak off" by prosecutors, Ventura said that the rapper would instruct her to find dancers, strippers, or male escorts to have s*x with while he watched.

In the meantime, mentioning the same "freak offs", Perez Hilton said in his video,

“The term freak off came about but she recalled that Diddy proposed this s*xual encounter.. where he would watch me in intercourse s*xual activity with another man..."

Quoting Ventura, Hilton continued:

"The first freak- Offs happened within the first year of their relationship. Eventually the freak- Offs occurred so often that it became a job for me to set them up after the first one though her willingness to participate changed pretty quickly over time..”

Meanwhile, Diddy's trial is on day two right now.

