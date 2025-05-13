Diddy trial day 1: Perez Hilton reports on new single mother Jane Doe whom the rapper allegedly "placed in a chokehold"

On May 13, 2025, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton shared his insights on Day 1 of Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial.

The trial began on Monday, May 12, 2025, in the Federal District Court in Manhattan. A report published by CNN on May 12, 2025, stated that during the trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson told the jury that the case would focus on the testimonies from 2 women.

One of these women, who is listed in the court documents as Jane Doe, is Diddy's former love interest and an alleged victim of the infamous "freak-offs."

Perez Hilton highlighted the prosecutor's claims that Jane Doe was a single mother when she met Diddy in 2020. Attorney Johnson alleged that after a few months of dating, the rapper introduced her to the "freak offs."

Disclaimer: The following article contains graphic details of alleged s*xual abuse and violence. Reader discretion is strongly advised

For the unversed, "freak offs" were events where Diddy would allegedly force individuals into abusive, non-consensual s*xual activities.

Perez noted the prosecutor's claims that Jane Doe thought "it was a one-off wild night," but "loved him desperately," and "wanted a real relationship with him." The prosecutor also alleged that Doe tried to "resist the freak offs," but Diddy threatened her to withdraw his financial support for her, as he paid her house rent.

Perez further highlighted an argument that took place in Doe's house "less than a year ago," which allegedly ended with the rapper placing her in a "chokehold."

"She tried to run out the front door, but he grabbed her in a chokehold, lifted her by the neck, and kicked her to the ground," Perez said.

The prosecutor further claimed that the rapper physically abused her and forced her to have s*x with an escort.

However, Sean "Diddy" Combs' defence attorney, Teny Geragos, accused Jane Doe of slamming the rapper's head on her kitchen counter. Geragos added that she was "overcome by jealousy that night."

"I saw a liquor bottle fly past her," — a witness recalls Diddy's abuse

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura at the 2017 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala (Image via Getty)

According to reports published by NBC on May 13, 2025, the high-profile federal trial of the music mogul began with a witness, Daniel Phillip. He testified, claiming that he was paid to get intimate with Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura between 2012 and 2013. He further alleged that he also witnessed Combs being violent toward her.

During one encounter, Daniel Phillip recalled Ventura working on her computer when Combs yelled:

"Babe, come here!"

NBC cited Phillip, who testified that because Ventura did not immediately respond, Combs threw a liquor bottle at her, which hit the wall.

"Combs came out of the room, and I saw a liquor bottle fly past her and hit the wall. He grabbed her by her hair and dragged her by the hair into the bedroom. She was screaming, and he pulled her into the bedroom. And what I heard sounded like him slapping her," Phillip said.

He explained, alleging that Ventura constantly apologized to him, but instead, Combs allegedly responded by saying:

"B*tch, when I tell you to come here, you come. Now, not later."

He also claimed that Combs took his driver's license, which he perceived as a "threat."

"He asked for my driver's license and took a picture of it and said, 'It's just for insurance,' that if I spoke about it to anybody, I understood it to be that he was threatening me," Phillip stated.

According to E! Online reports on May 13, 2025, the trial also featured testimony from Israel Florez, a former hotel security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. This is the same hotel where Combs was captured assaulting Cassie in 2016. Florez testified that he was offered "a bribe" after he witnessed the abuse.

For the unversed, CNN published footage from the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in May 2024. The footage showed Combs physically abusing Cassie by dragging her by her hair and kicking her as she tried to leave the hotel.

According to BBC reports published on May 13, 2025, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of s*x trafficking by force and coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest on September 16, 2024. The rapper has denied all the allegations against him.

