"The courtroom explodes" — Melanie King details key facts as Cassie Ventura is set to be "star witness" in Diddy's trial, which starts tomorrow

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, is set to be the "star witness" in the rapper's trial, which begins on May 13. During a vlog, which was uploaded on her YouTube channel on May 12, journalist Melanie King talked about the same, laying out key facts.

"Tomorrow the courtroom explodes as one of the most powerful men in entertainment history faces the fight of his life, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Well, he is set to stand trial in federal court, and the allegations against him are not tabloid gossip, they're criminal charges," King stated in her video.

She further noted down the possible evidence and witnesses the government might produce against the rapper.

"At least three or four women are expected to testify in person with Cassie Ventura, believed to be a star witness. Prosecutors will also submit phone records, messages, travel logs, financial documents, and perhaps even witness-protected recordings or journal entries to build a timeline of repeated abuse," King added.

For those unversed, Ventura and Diddy were together from 2007 to 2018. According to The Guardian, on November 16, 2023, she sued him, claiming that he had put her through a "cycle of abuse, violence, and s*x trafficking" that reportedly lasted ten years.

More details about the jury selection as Diddy's trial is set to start tomorrow

While detailing key facts about Diddy's upcoming legal trial in her video, Melanie King reported what the possible outcome of it might be.

"They're criminal charges that could land him behind bars for the rest of his life. We're talking about s*x trafficking, racketeering, violent coercion, and surveillance video evidence... This is the start of a trial that could shatter reputations, shake the music industry, and rewrite the legacy of a hip-hop mogul," she claimed.

She also added a clip to her video from an older ABC News airing that talked about the ongoing preparations for the trial.

"Preparations are underway for tomorrow as it is expected to be a major day in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs s*x trafficking trial. We're expecting jury selection to come to an end tomorrow with opening statements then beginning afterwards," the reporter claimed.

As per USA Today's May 12 report, the judge, defence lawyers, and prosecutors decided on 12 jurors and a number of alternates to serve on the jury for the highly anticipated trial.

The legal trial against Diddy may end in the disgraced music tycoon receiving a life sentence in jail. However, there won't be any television coverage of the trial.

King further talked about the women who accused the rapper.

"In addition to surveillance footage, the government is expected to introduce testimony from multiple accusers. Women who say they were manipulated by Combs or his associates, forced into silence and left traumatized," she commented.

For reference, as per PBS' October 1 report, according to one lawyer, Diddy is allegedly defending 120 accusers who have come forward with claims of s*xual misconduct.

In the aforementioned ABC News clip, the reporter further explained what was likely to happen in the trial.

"Prosecutors are set to paint the Grammy-winning music mogul as the alleged head of a criminal organization who exploited his fame and fortune to s*xually abuse women and men," the reporter claimed.

Melanie King further added the exact time and details of the trial.

"On May 12th the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs officially begins and the courtroom is expected to ignite from the moment proceedings start at 8 am sharp," she said.

Additionally, according to The Guardian's report, Combs, who has been in prison since his arrest in September, may be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty. At least three, if not four, accusers are supposed to testify throughout the trial, which is anticipated to last about eight weeks.

Meanwhile, as per the same USA Today article, prosecutors claim that the rapper used drugs and intimidation to force victims, some of whom they claim were s*x workers, to take part in "freak offs," sometimes days-long s*x performances that federal prosecutors say they have video of.

In the meantime, Diddy's attorneys haven't said anything following the jury selection.

