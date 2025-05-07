Was Wisdom Kaye at the Met Gala 2025? Melanie King alleges he was not invited for being on Justin Baldoni's Man Enough podcast

Social media influencer Melanie King recently shared her thoughts on the absence of 24-year-old American-Nigerian model, Wisdom Kaye, at the Met Gala 2025. On May 7, 2025, King shared a post on X, alleging that Kaye was not invited to the event because of his association with Justin Baldoni.

"The biggest controversy at the Met Gala was Wisdom Kaye @modsiwW not being invited. He literally is fashion and the theme itself. Well, guess who had Wisdom on his Man Enough podcast? Yes, Justin Baldoni and Jamie Heath," King claimed in her post.

Melanie King further added a video clip from the November 29, 2021 episode of The Man Enough podcast, where Wisdom Kaye appeared as a guest. During his conversation with co-hosts Justin Baldoni, Liz Plank, and Jamie Heath, Kaye opened up about struggling with body image and finding his identity through fashion.

Moreover, Baldoni also posted on Instagram the next day the podcast episode aired. In the caption, he appreciated Kaye by mentioning that the influencer "is breaking boundaries and undefining masculinity in the fashion world."

On May 4, 2025, Kaye also took to X to reveal that he wasn't invited to Met Gala 2025.

"I was not invited to the met, I know you guys wanna see me there so just letting y’all know. Looking forward to seeing all the beautiful interpretations of black dandyism tmrw :)," he wrote.

According to The Met press release dated February 4, 2025, the theme this year was inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity". Many celebrities such as A$AP Rocky, LeBron James, Colman Domingo, and more attended the event on May 5.

Wisdom Kaye talks about his 2024 invitation to the Met Gala, says he was invited because “TikTok literally bought a table”

Wisdom Kaye rose to fame on TikTok in 2020 with retro-inspired fashion content. He made his Met Gala debut in 2024 wearing a custom Robert Wun look featuring a striking red trench coat with burnt accents (as per Time).

As reported by TODAY, almost a month before the Met Gala 2025 event, Wisdom Kaye posted a TikTok video in April where he discussed his 2024 attendance at the Met Gala and cleared up speculations about his next appearance.

In the video, Kaye addressed growing curiosity from his followers about whether he would attend the 2025 gala, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” He explained that his 2024 invitation was primarily due to TikTok’s sponsorship, not a personal invitation from the organizers.

Wisdom Kaye at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" (Image via Getty)

The fashion creator also emphasized that his presence at the exclusive event had less to do with celebrity status and more to do with the platform’s involvement.

"I don’t know if I’m going to the Met Gala. I know I went last year, but guys you have to understand, that the only reason I went last year was because TikTok literally bought a table. I was sitting next to Jack Harlow and Shou Chew, the CEO of this app. That’s the only reason I went there because they bought a table," Kaye added.

In the TikTok video, Kaye also highlighted the event’s exclusivity, reminding fans that the Met Gala is a space curated for A-list personalities and that it won't be surprising if social media figures, like himself, don't get invited this year.

"If you guys wanna screenshot every tweet, package them up, and send them to Anna Wintour... be my guest!... I don’t think they really want to have social media people there this time around," Wisdom Kaye explained.

With over 13 million and 7.3 million followers on TikTok and Instagram respectively, Wisdom Kaye shares innovative fashion content on his social media platforms including trend analyses, styling challenges, and runway-inspired looks.

