Perez Hilton reports Cassie testified Diddy blew up her ex-boyfriend Kid Cudi's car, proving his charges of "using violence for control"

On May 14, 2025, R&B singer and model Cassie Ventura returned to court for a third day of the Sean "Diddy" Combs criminal s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial.

Cassie Ventura is one of the government's main witnesses and Sean Combs' ex-girlfriend who filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023, for physical abuse, r*pe, s*x trafficking, among other serious crimes.

According to Variety, on Wednesday, the singer gave details of her past relationship with rapper Kid Cudi (also known as Scott Mescudi) in 2011 and how Combs tried to threaten them and allegedly blew up Mescudi's car.

Reflecting on Cassie's claims, on May 15, 2025, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton, in his recent YouTube video, remarked:

"Cassie confirms that after threatening to blow up the car of a rapper, [she was dating Kid Cudi while still seeing him], he [Diddy] followed through on that, and Kid Cudi's car blew up."`

Perez noted that this information is relevant to the charges against P. Diddy.

"This will be very relevant, it goes back to the charges against him using violence for control."

More about Cassie Ventura's testimony

On Wednesday, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura took the witness stand for the third consecutive day, where she opened up about her brief relationship with Kid Cudi in 2011. The Me & U singer claimed that her relationship with Diddy was "not in the greatest place at that time, as reported by Variety on May 14, 2025.

She explained that Combs found out about their relationship during a "freak-off," after he allegedly found emails of Cassie communicating with Cudi's assistant Capricorn Clark.

For the unversed, freak-offs were drug-fueled events organized by Combs, where he would allegedly coerce individuals into non-consensual s*xual activities.

Kid Cudi attends the All-Guild special screening of Apple TV+'s "Severance" season 2 (Image via Getty)

As reported by the same outlet, Ventura testified that after discovering her relationship with the rapper, Combs "lunged" at her with a corkscrew, alleging that his "eyes blacked out." Cassie added that she fled the hotel after Cudi picked her up and took her to his house.

She also claimed that Diddy was "irate, so angry," when she visited his house the same day to "resolve" the issue. Ventura alleged that during their meeting, Diddy told her that he was "going to hurt Scott" and her and threatened to release her "freak-off" recording of her.

The courtroom was further shown a picture of Ventura's bruised back, which she got after Combs allegedly kicked her while she was departing from his house.

As reported by USA Today, on May 14, 2025, the singer further alleged that Sean Combs warned her "Scott's car would be blown up."

"Sean wanted Scott's friends to be there to see the car get blown up in the driveway," Ventura added.

She also spoke about their brief meeting at the SoHo House social club in Los Angeles, where Cudi asked Diddy, "What about my vehicle?" to which Combs responded, "What vehicle?"

Variety reported that Kid Cudi's car blew up on his driveway, soon after Combs threatened him.

According to Sky News, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York since his arrest on September 16, 2024.

The rapper has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, two charges of s*x trafficking, and two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he has denied all the charges.

