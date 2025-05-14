Who are Diddy's lawyers? Harvey Levin claims the defendants' strategy is to portray rapper as a "swinger" and not a "criminal"

In the May 10 episode of TMZ's 2 Angry Men podcast, the hosts, Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos, talked about the Sean "Diddy" Combs criminal s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial, including the image the music mogul's lawyers aim to portray. The trail began on Monday, May 12, 2025.

As reported by ABC News on May 8, 2025, Diddy's defence comprises a bar of high-profile attorneys, including Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, Alexandra Shapiro, Brian Steel, Xavier Donaldson, Jason Driscoll, Linda Moreno, and Anna Estevao.

During their discussion, Levin brought up a picture of Sean Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, who is one of the alleged victims of Combs' crimes. According to E! News, the picture taken on May 7, 2025, captured Cassie waiting outside a friend's apartment in New York, visibly pregnant. According to Levin, Cassie's current state could influence the jury, as "optics matter in court."

Speaking about Diddy's attorneys, Levin remarked on the image that they might want to portray during the trial.

"All my information about what the defense is saying is that they're going to say Diddy is not a criminal. He is a swinger who led a swinger's lifestyle with his ex-girlfriends," Levin commented.

He further explained that if Diddy's attorneys portrayed the rapper as a "swinger" leading a "swinger's lifestyle with his ex-girlfriends," it would be difficult for the jury to align that image with Cassie's current state.

"That's going to be a difficult jump for the jury," Levin added.

Cassie Ventura's allegations against Diddy

Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura at the premiere of Lionsgate's The Perfect Match (Image via Getty)

As reported by AP News on May 14, 2025, R&B singer and model Cassie Ventura began dating the music mogul in 2007, after she became the face of his lifestyle fashion brand, Sean John. The former couple met in 2005 when the rapper signed her to his Bad Boy Records label. At the time, Cassie was 19, and Diddy was 37. However, the couple separated in 2018, after being together for over a decade.

Five years after officially breaking up, Cassie filed a lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of r*pe, s*x trafficking, and physical abuse. In a statement, she spoke about her decision to "finally speak out."

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she said.

Cassie continued about finally opening up about the trauma she experienced.

"With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life," she stated.

However, the lawsuit was swiftly settled the next day, as reported by AP News. But on May 17, 2024, CNN released a video from the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. In the video, Combs was seen kicking and dragging Cassie by her hair as she tried to leave the hotel.

After the footage became public, Combs shared a now-deleted apology video on May 19, 2024, on his Instagram handle, defending his "inexcusable" behaviour.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," Combs said.

Sean Combs further expressed disgust towards his actions, claiming he went to "therapy," "rehab," and "sought out professional help."

"I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry," Diddy continued.

According to CNN reports published on November 18, 2023, Ventura's lawsuit claimed that Combs introduced her to "excessive alcohol and substance abuse," and persuaded her "into an ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle, and into a romantic relationship with him." It also claimed that Sean Combs forced her to get intimate with male s*x workers.

