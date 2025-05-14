"She didn't feel like she could say no to him" - Perez Hilton reports Cassie being "enamored" by Diddy in the first year of their relationship

Journalist and vlogger Perez Hilton recently reported that Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, was reportedly "enamored" by the rapper in the first year of their relationship. Hilton uploaded a YouTube video on May 14, 2025, and talking about the same, he said:

Ad

"She said she didn't feel like she could say no to him because she didn't know what "no" could be or what "no" could turn into, which she said "learned could include violence and blackmail threats.""

For context, the Sean "Diddy" Combs racketeering trial has already started, and Cassie Ventura acted as a witness. Ventura, known as "Victim 1" in the indictment, testified on Tuesday. She spent almost four and a half hours on the stand on May 13 and went back on Wednesday, May 14, to answer more questions.

Ad

Trending

Ad

During the same, she said:

"Shawn controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, the way I dressed everything, everything. I just didn't have much say in it at the time."

Further talking about it in his YouTube video, Hilton said:

"Cassie revealed after the trip that she really fell in love with him... It felt like her first adult relationship, and she was just enamored by him in the first year."

Ad

Cassie testified on the first day in court against Diddy

Following hours of testimony in which she detailed the reported pain she endured from years of forced interactions with male escorts, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura returned to the witness stand on Wednesday in Sean "Diddy" Combs' s*x-trafficking trial.

Prosecutors claimed that in order to protect the music mogul's reputation and to force Ventura and another woman into lengthy s*xual acts known as "Freak Offs," Combs and his inner circle utilized threats, violence, narcotics, bribes, arson, kidnapping, and falsehoods.

Ad

On Tuesday, May 13, Cassie told jurors that Diddy's excessive s*xual cravings had left her "humiliated" and that his demands had made her life into a 24-day cycle of drugged-up "Freak Off" parties.

"The Freak Offs became a job where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and just try to feel normal again."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cassie further claimed on the first day of the trial that the rapper reportedly manipulated her life to comply with his requests and coerce her. She claimed that when she attended the Freak Offs, Diddy, who was fixated on her looks, insisted that her nails be painted white or as French tips.

At one point, he recommended breast implants. When prosecutors questioned her about the "Freak Offs," Ventura said the rapper her to look for male escorts, strippers, or dancers to have s*x with while he watched.

Ad

She claimed that Combs would reportedly give them cash payments ranging from $1,500 to $6,000, depending on how well the men performed. She further said she had to prepare physically for the Freak Offs because she had to appear a certain way.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also reportedly recommended that Cassie have piercings done. Additionally, she had a "hood" pierced close to her clitoris at "Sean's suggestion." Mentioning the same Freak Offs, Perez Hilton said in his video:

"She doesn't remember how the term "Freak Off" came about, but she recalled that "Diddy proposed this s*xual encounter.. where he would watch me in intercourse s*xual activity with another man...""

Ad

Quoting Ventura, Hilton continued:

"The first Freak Offs happened within the first year of their relationship. Eventually, the Freak Offs occurred so often that it became a job for [her] to set them up after the first one. Though her willingness to participate changed pretty quickly over time.."

Combs has entered a not-guilty plea to five charges, which include transportation to engage in prostitution, s*x trafficking, and racketeering conspiracy. He is reported to receive a sentence of up to life in jail if found guilty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More