Why is Tory Lanez in prison? Perez Hilton raises four questions about the rapper being stabbed 14 times while incarcerated

Journalist and YouTuber Perez Hilton recently raised four questions about rapper Tory Lanez, who is currently serving prison time and was reportedly stabbed 14 times while incarcerated. In a YouTube video uploaded on May 13 discussing the incident, Hilton said:

“Learning the extent of his injuries, this D-bag is lucky to be alive.. Canadian rapper Tory Lanes was stabbed at a prison yard and rushed to the emergency room in California He is serving a 10-year sentence for pew pewing Megan the Stallion in the foot.. The motive for the attack against him today is unknown.”

For reference, after being convicted of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year jail sentence. Further talking about his current condition, Hilton continued:

“However we have just gotten an update on his condition and it's not good.. He's alive and stable..”

He then raised four questions about the incident, saying:

“So many instant questions flooding my mind.. One, how long did this all go on for? Two, nobody stopped it. Fellow inmates just let it happen? That's pretty revealing. Three, he didn't fight it off and ran away? Four where the heck were the prison guards...”

More details on Tory Lanez's hospitalization as Perez Hilton shares insights

Rapper Tory Lanez was hospitalized during an incident at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported that he was allegedly stabbed 14 times in a prison housing unit on Monday morning, May 12, at approximately 7:20 a.m.

Pedro Calderon Michel, the spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, stated that the staff provided Tory Lanez with medical attention right away and called 911. He was then transported to an outside hospital.

According to CDCR's statement:

"An investigation has been initiated by CCI's Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney's Office.”

Meanwhile, on May 13, in an Instagram post, Tory Lanez said he was "deeply thankful to God" after the attack. Following the incident, he also expressed gratitude to his supporters.

Tory Lanez stated on his verified social media accounts that he was “stabbed 14 times — including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face.”

The post further read:

“Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.”

Meanwhile, Hilton continued discussing the incident in a YouTube video:

“It gets worse. The update continues. Both of his lungs collapsed and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain he is talking normally in good spirits..”

For the unversed, a Los Angeles jury convicted Lanez in December 2022 on three charges related to the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, in July 2020.

In July 2020, she and Lanez were leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's house in the Hollywood Hills when Lanez reportedly shot her in the back of the foot and told her to dance. Megan claimed during the trial that the shooting occurred after they got into a fight and she exited the SUV they were riding in.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez's lawyers have challenged the conviction, and Lanez has maintained his innocence. A motion for a new trial was dismissed by a court in May 2023. According to the rapper's legal team, some evidence was reportedly improperly permitted during the trial.

Meanwhile, no details about the alleged attacker have been released so far.

