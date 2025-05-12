Who are Miley Cyrus' parents? Perez Hilton weighs in as singer's dad praises her "guts," says they're "so close to a full healing"

Journalist Perez Hilton recently weighed in as singer Miley Cyrus’ father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, recently praised her “guts.” Hilton further said they’re “so close to a full healing.”

Hilton uploaded a YouTube video on May 12, 2025, where he talked about what Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, said in a recent Instagram post. In the post titled ‘Reflecting,’ on May 11, Billy Ray wrote:

“I rarely comment on rumors but on this given day… I give you my truth… I’m so proud of Miley and her guts and courage. Her wisdom and strength to bring it when our family needed it most…”

He continued:

Trending

“We are so close to full healing. We have all been through a lot… I still very much believe in the power of prayer and respectfully ask if you do also, and have an extra prayer for the Cyrus family, I humbly would accept…”

Billy and Miley were thought to have been estranged since he broke up with her mother, Tish Cyrus. However, they are reportedly starting to get along better, and Billy Ray is incredibly “proud” of Miley.

Leticia “Tish” Jean Cyrus and country music artist Billy Ray Cyrus welcomed Miley Cyrus into the world in Franklin, Tennessee. Her birth name was Destiny Hope. However, her parents gave her the nickname “Smiley,” later abbreviated to “Miley.”

Miley Cyrus reportedly had an estranged relationship with her father after his divorce with her mother

Miley Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, is a producer and manager. Together with Jonathan Daniel from Crush Music, she has managed her two daughters, Miley and Noah Cyrus, since the start of their careers. Tish is also the owner and president of Hopetown Entertainment, a privately held production firm that produces films and television shows.

On the other hand, Miley Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, is also a singer and has been performing country music for more than 30 years. His smash song Achy Breaky Heart became a radio success in 1992.

He is also an actor and a songwriter. His smash track Achy Breaky Heart topped the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart and became the first single to attain triple platinum status in Australia. Since 1992, he has released 16 studio albums and 53 singles. In 1992, it was the top-selling single in the same nation.

In 1991, a year before the country singer’s famous song was released, he first met Tish at a club. In June 2017, Tish told People Magazine that Billy Ray was reportedly drawn to her because he liked that she abstained from alcohol.

Two years later, on December 28, 1993, they got married in Tennessee. Tish and Billy Ray then had five kids. Tish had two children from her previous relationship, Brandi and Trace.

Following their 1993 wedding, the country singer adopted them. In 1992, they welcomed Miley Cyrus, their first child together, and in 1994, they welcomed Braison, their son. Noah, their youngest daughter, was born in the year 2000.

After Billy Ray’s 1992 release of Achy Breaky Heart, he shot to fame in the country music industry. In the same year, he released his first album, Some Gave All. Since then, he has released several studio albums, such as Storm in the Heartland, Southern Rain, and Back to Tennessee.

The singer also released a few songs with his daughter, such as Ready, Set, Don’t Go, and Butterfly Fly Away, after starring alongside Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana. However, after 29 years of marriage, the couple declared that they got divorced in April 2022.

In the meantime, Miley Cyrus has recently addressed speculations about her family’s conflict with her mother, Tish, and father, Billy Ray Cyrus. She explained her position on May 13 in an Instagram post regarding her relationship with her parents.

She also stated that although she rarely acknowledges rumors, she is making an uncommon exception. However, she has yet to comment on her father’s Instagram post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More