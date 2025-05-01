Mother of Nick Cannon's daughter calls him out for not visiting their child in reaction to his appearance on a podcast

One of Nick Cannon's exes and the mother of one of his kids blasted the comedian and TV presenter for allegedly not visiting their child for over a month. Model Alyssa Scott, who shares her 2-year-old daughter Halo with Cannon, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to share a clip from his appearance on the Tea Time podcast. In the caption of the video, Scott wrote:

Ad

"Funny. Any plans on seeing your child? It's been over a month @nickcannon. But good to know she'll get some of your $ if anything happen to your balls smh."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the preview of his appearance on the podcast, Nick Cannon shared that he has $10 million insurance for his reproductive parts and that the payout would be split amongst his family if anything happens. He talked about it in the interview with Raven Symoné and Miranda Maday in their podcast, saying that each testicle is "legit" insured.

It wasn't the first time the TV personality shared about such insurance. Page Six reported back in June 2024 that the Wild 'n Out host used Dr. Squatch's Ball Valuation Tool to assess his family jewels. He called his reproductive parts in a statement at the time, per the outlet, and shared a message to people who wanted him to stop having kids.

Ad

"Haters say it's time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I'm doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids."

Nick Cannon joins other celebrities who had parts of their bodies insured, like his ex-wife Mariah Carey, who reportedly took out two $35 million policies for her voice and one of her legs.

Read more: How many kids does Anthony Mackie have?

Ad

Nick Cannon is now a father of 12, but he's "not done"

Ad

Nick Cannon said that he's "not done" having kids yet. So far, he has fathered 12 children with six different women. However, on the March 17, 2025, episode of his We Playin' Spades podcast, The Masked Singer host shared his stance on vasectomy, and he's against having it for himself.

During the episode, guests Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder, who admitted that they'd both had vasectomies, started teasing Cannon for not doing the same. But while Cannon said that a vasectomy would be "the responsible thing to do," he also said that he wasn't done having kids:

Ad

"I'm just...I'm not done."

Cannon has his twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe. He also shares three kids with Brittany Bell: Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah. Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa also have three kids: Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, and Beautiful Zeppelin.

He also has a kid named Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole, Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott also had a son named Zen, but the baby passed away from brain cancer when he was five months old.

Ad

As for his insurance policy, Nick Cannon said in his May 1 Tea Time podcast appearance that each reproductive part is worth $5 million. If he ever happened to lose one, "all the money" would go to his kids.

Read more: What did Rondell Sheridan play in That's So Raven?

Nick Cannon is famous for his music, acting, comedy, and for hosting projects like Wild 'n Out and The Masked Singer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More