What did Rondell Sheridan play in That's So Raven? Actor addresses Orlando Brown's controversial behavior with Raven Symone 

Orlando Brown, one of the pivotal actors of the Disney Channel show That's So Raven, has recently garnered media coverage. This led Rondell Sheridan, who portrayed Raven's father Victor Baxter, to speak out about his castmate.

Orlando has made multiple claims about his co-star Raven Symone, including comments that he has a child with her. The star who played Eddie Thomas, one of Raven Baxter's best friends, has attracted media attention because of his varying public statements, legal problems, and even bizarre comments about his former castmates.

Rondell Sheridan sat down with Symone on her podcast to open up about their former colleague Brown. Sheridan appeared to sympathize with Brown, claiming that his actions were a product of having been left unsupervised at a young age.

"How would you be if you were 14 and I gave you an obscene amount of money, (leaving you to be) the father of your house, and you had no supervision, how would you turn out?" he said.

More about Rondell Sheridan's comments on Orlando Brown

On April 3, Rondell Sheridan made an appearance on the podcast Tea Time with Raven & Miranda, hosted by Raven Symone and her wife Miranda Maday. Sheridan and Raven took the opportunity to catch up with each other and reminisce about the time they spent together on That's So Raven.

Whilst chatting about their show, Maday asked Rondell about his thoughts on Orlando Brown. Sheridan said that he could not imagine himself in Brown's position.

"You're either gonna be home alone where you're ordering food and taking care of yourself at home, or you're not at home at all, and you're out," Sheridan added.

Symone shared that the Orlando the public sees now is not very different to the person on set.

"I know that Orlando. That Orlando that we see right now, he was that way on set with a couple of restraints cuz he knew he couldn't lose his job. The restraints came off, and he went crazy," she said.

Symone also mentioned that she saw a "decline" in Orlando Brown during the last season of That's So Raven. She claimed that "there were a lot of issues" as Brown got older. She also insinuated that there was something between Brown and co-star Anneliese van der Pol.

Ultimately, Sheridan and Symone seemed to hold Orlando in the highest regard. Rondell also reminisced about a conversation he had with him years ago, where the pair predicted that Orlando would be a huge star.

In her recent interview on The Jason Lee Show, Symone emphasized her need to choose her words carefully while talking about Orlando Brown.

“I know his family. I know him. I know him before drugs, after drugs. During God, not during God, and he was a comedic genius and he’s still making people laugh," she said.

In 2016, Orlando Brown was arrested on charges of domestic battery, obstruction of justice and drug possession. He was arrested three more times in the following years, with the latest arrest in 2022.

In 2024, Brown appeared on Cam Capone News and claimed that he had fathered a child with Raven Symone, whom he referred to as Omina.

