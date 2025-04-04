Joe Rogan's podcast guest laments the irony behind attacks on Elon Musk-owned Tesla: "We’re all gonna die"

A Joe Rogan podcast guest boldly pointed out recently that Elon Musk-owned Tesla, which was meant to symbolize progress, has become a target of protest.

On episode #2299 of the JRE, stand-up comedian and libertarian political commentator Dave Smith pointed to a striking contradiction he's observed in activists. According to him, the activists, who once pushed for green energy, are now vandalizing Teslas.

The alleged irony is based on Tesla, the leading electric car company, being attacked by those who previously hailed it as a solution to climate change. Smith said:

"You’re destroying electric cars... But I thought you’ve been telling me for so long that this is going to save the world… like the importance of going green was that we’re all going to die unless we do it. Now you’re taking the most successful electric car company and trying to destroy them… for the crime of pointing out that maybe the $7 trillion our federal government’s spending has a wee bit of corruption in it.”

Check out Dave Smith's comments at the start of the episode:

A Tesla dealership in Austin recently was the target of a firebombing attempt. Police found multiple incendiary devices at the showroom, but no one was hurt. The incident is the latest in a surge of anti-Tesla attacks, including vehicle arson, graffiti, and vandalism across 16 states. The FBI is now calling it domestic terrorism and has launched a task force to investigate.

Joe Rogan blasts mainstream media for muted coverage of Elon Musk's SpaceX rescuing stranded NASA astronauts

Joe Rogan recently addressed the alleged hostility toward Elon Musk and called it extreme and politically motivated attacks.

Rogan pointed to a recent example where Musk’s company helped rescue astronauts stranded on the International Space Station. He argued that the mission, which should have been a major national story, received little media attention because it reflected positively on Musk.

Speaking on episode #2297 of the Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"It should have been a huge national event -- we're finally going to rescue the astronauts who were trapped in the space station for eight f**king months. And this super-genius, this Elon Musk character, is the guy who figured out how to go get them. His company went and rescued them because we can't do it anymore. We couldn't rescue them. We had to rely on his company. And you don't hear sh** about it ... It's crazy."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (19:00):

