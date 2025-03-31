Elon Musk gives one-word reaction to Joe Rogan's comments on the alleged rift in the "American left"

Elon Musk has shared his reaction to Joe Rogan's remarks about American citizens' viewpoint while pointing out the recent vandalism of Tesla cars. Musk agreed with Rogan, who detailed the entire situation, providing his thoughts on the matter.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan spoke to writer and stand-up comedian Francis Foster and political commentator Konstantin Kisin.

During their conversation, the UFC commentator brought up the latest attacks on Tesla cars and stated that there is a segment of Democratic individuals who wish to deal with the issue rationally, while others prefer a more aggressive approach. He said:

''It seems like, there's like two factions in what I would call the American left right now. There's the reasonable people that are like, 'hey hey hey, we got to just stop being fu*king crazy,' they're like, 'we got to stop being crazy' and just appeal to like rational people, don't go all the way over there, stick where most people are and then there's people that, 'well we got to go further left'. Then there's people, 'we got to take over Tesla dealerships, we got to light cars on fire'.''

Rogan continued:

''The left is like justifying spraying nazi swastikas on cars. Like this is crazy, they've gone so far over this. So there's one side that's just like radicalized in the worst way possible that's a huge detriment to the Democratic party because it makes everyone look like a psycho...they have to figure that puzzle out because right now they lost to Trump and they're trying to sh*t on everything he does.''

Musk took to X and agreed with Rogan's assertation, writing:

''True''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

In a past episode, Rogan accused NGOs of being responsible for the attacks on Musk's Tesla. He further stated that burning an EV vehicle like Tesla can have harmful impacts on the environment.

Joe Rogan slams U.S. media for their lack of coverage of the rescue of NASA astronauts

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore safely returned to Earth on March 18 after being stranded on ISS (International Space Station) for nine months. The two got back on Elon Musk's SpaceX Dragon capsule.

In the aforementioned podcast episode, Joe Rogan chastised the U.S. media for not giving Musk enough credit for his efforts, saying:

''You didn't hear a peep about Elon rescuing those astronauts. That should have been livestreamed on all of the news all day long. It should have been a huge national event. We're finally going to rescue the astronauts who were trapped in the space station for 8 f*cking months. And this super genius, Elon, is the guy who figured out how to go get them.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (via KanekoaTheGreat's X post):

