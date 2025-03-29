"Authentic, Fun, Inspiring, Entertaining, Storytelling"— Symonne Harrison talks about her new podcast, acting career and more in exclusive interview

Actress, dancer, inventor, social media star, and podcaster—Symonne Harrison has done it all! She currently boasts over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, 1.15 million subscribers on YouTube, and nearly four million followers on TikTok.

Ad

Born and raised in Cleveland, Harrison began dancing at just two years old and even performed for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The social media star later moved to Los Angeles to pursue her passion for acting. Harrison has appeared in several high-profile creatives like the Golden Globe-winning Showtime series The Affair, the Nickelodeon show Hot Mess, and the Brat show Crown Lake.

At just six years old, Harrison became an inventor, creating Bear On The Chair, for which she holds a design patent. At present, Symonne Harrison is the ambassador of the National Invention League. Her latest endeavor is her new podcast called The Friendzone.

Ad

Trending

In a candid and exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Symonne Harrison spoke about her social media journey, handling paparazzi, future projects, and more. She also talked at length about her new podcast and shared her plans for its growth.

Symonne Harrison opens up about her childhood, relationship with the media, acting career, new podcast, and more

Harrison at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Strangers: Chapter 1" - Source: Getty

Q) What inspired you to create Bear On The Chair at such a young age?

Ad

Symonne Harrison: I was 6 years old, and it was during the Christmas holiday season that I came up with my idea for Bear On The Chair. I was inspired by Elf on the Shelf, and I thought, why not have something that motivates kids to behave good all year long, not just at Christmas time! I thought it would be fun for kids to have a year-round positive reinforcement teddy bear. I told my parents my idea, and they loved it, and we began the manufacturing process and brought Bear On The Chair to life! I also hold a design patent for my product.

Ad

Q) How do you handle criticism and negative feedback online?

Symonne Harrison: It is never easy to receive criticism or negative remarks online, but thankfully, I have a huge support network not only online but personally with my friends and family. There is far more positive feedback than negative, so I try not to focus on the negative. Taking mental health breaks from social media is always necessary and helpful.

Harrison at Netflix's Uglies Los Angeles Special Screening - Source: Getty

Q) Talking about your acting career, what has been your most challenging acting role so far, and why?

Ad

Symonne Harrison: My most challenging role has been when I played the lead role of Molly for the series Crown Lake. It was so much fun to film and a challenge as we filmed a whole season over a couple weeks. It was a lot of memorization, long hours, and juggling my school load at the same time always makes it a challenge. But I love a good challenge, so I loved every minute of it!

Ad

Q) How has your relationship with the media and paparazzi evolved as you have grown up?

Symonne Harrison: When you are first starting out in the industry, red carpet interviews or paparazzi moments can be a little nerve wracking. As you get more comfortable doing it more often, it becomes less stressful. Don’t get me wrong, I can still get butterflies on a red carpet before an interview, but now I even know many of the journalists or paparazzi, so it is like talking to a friend.

Ad

Q) Is there a specific kind of acting role you would like to play in future?

Symonne Harrison: I would love a very challenging, dramatic role. A role where I can truly step out of my comfort zone and explore a complex character. I want to deliver a memorable performance that can resonate with the audience. I think part of the fun of acting is going to a new level and building a beautiful character.

Ad

Q) What led you to start The Friendzone podcast?

Symonne Harrison: I’ve always wanted my own talk show, so I felt a podcast was a good start! I love hosting and talking with people. I thought it would be a great way to share my passions, connect with others, and offer valuable insights on topics people care about or relate to. Launching The Friendzone podcast has been so much fun and a dream come true!

Ad

Ad

Q) What kind of guests can listeners expect on your podcast?

Symonne Harrison: Season 1 of my podcast is filled with over 16 guests ranging from fellow content creators, actors and musicians. It is an exciting lineup with so many jaw dropping conversations that you don’t want to miss! We are all so real and spare no details on whatever topic we cover!

Q) Describe The Friendzone in five words.

Symonne Harrison: Authentic, Fun, Inspiring, Entertaining, Storytelling

Ad

Q) What are your future plans? Do you plan on diversifying to more avenues?

Symonne Harrison: I think it’s so important to keep evolving both personally and professionally. I would love to continue content creating, acting, and doing more hosting engagements. I love the idea of having my own talk show someday, so I’m going to manifest that here. I’m excited to be able to have a career doing what I love and making a positive impact on my supporters.

Ad

Read More: How old is Symonne Harrison? All about Nick Bencivengo's girlfriend as couple get engaged

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback