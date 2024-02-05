7 best-dressed males on the Grammy 2024 red carpet 

On February 4, the Grammy 2024 red carpet exhibited the best-dressed males, making a significant sartorial statement and setting the trend for the year. The event took place at Crypto.com Arena, hosting the biggest night of the music industry and offering an assortment of glamorous looks from male celebrities.

The red carpet served as a platform for A-listers to showcase the best sartorial expression, and male celebrities took the opportunity to make bold fashion statements. While most opted for the classic contemporary black suit, others showed up in multi-colored blazers and pants.

Some of the best-dressed males on the Grammy 2024 red carpet

Among the best-dressed males on the Grammy 2024 red carpet, Team Sportskeeda has cherry-picked some of the best.

1) Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz at Grammy red carpet (Image via Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz, the I Belong to You singer, can be counted as the best-dressed male on the Grammy 2024 red carpet. Apart from his passionate vocal prowess, this Grammy-winning singer has shared several fashion moments throughout his career.

On the Grammy Awards 2024 red carpet, Lenny Kravitz wore a sheer top with a black leather bolero. The tailored suit from Rick Owens was matched with the black jeans from Chrome Hearts. Kravitz adorned a sleek necklace with a cross pendant, a pair of polished black boots, and black sunglasses.

2) Maluma

Maluma at Grammy red carpet (Image via Getty)

Maluma attended the 66th Grammy, covering himself in black. The Colombian songwriter wore a loose-fit tuxedo from Dolce & Gabanna, styled with a sleek chain from the pocket to the buttons.

Along with that, he wore an intricately designed timepiece from Jacobs & Co. His blitzing nose stud was complemented by the diamond and white gold-embellished ear pods from Icebox. Finally, he finished the look with an angular toe boot in white and black shades.

3) Lil Mosey

Blueberry Flaygo singer Lil Mosey made a notable appearance on the Grammy 2024 red carpet, securing his place among the coveted male celebrities. The young talent showcased a stylish ensemble, featuring a varsity jacket in black and white from Louis Vuitton.

Under the jacket, Lil wore a white shirt with a black tie, seamlessly poising between sporty and sophisticated allurement. He matched black trousers with sunglasses while posing on the red carpet.

4) Landon Barker

While most of the male celebrities on the Grammy 2024 red carpet covered themselves in black, the 20-year-old singer Landon Barker embraced the red shade, exuding luxurious lusters.

The singer donned a vibrant red blazer, embracing the no-shirt trend, and paired matching trousers. He adorned some stacked necklaces and earrings, while his shoes added further sophistication in black edgy boots with a white design.

5) Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier at Grammy red carpet (Image via Getty)

Another best-dressed male celebrity on the Grammy red carpet was Jacob Collier, showcasing his sartorial statement by rejecting the conventional trend. The singer wore a patchwork blazer and matching trousers, exuding edgy fashion.

Jacob posed on the red carpet with a multi-colored blazer over a pink turtleneck top. Along with the flared trousers, the singer paired a black boot to finish off the look.

6) Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris, accompanied by his girlfriend Vick Hope, made a stylish appearance on the Grammy red carpet, solidifying his position as one of the best-dressed male celebrities. He embraced the 70s sartorial trend with a printed blazer with a tan accent. The flared trousers underscored the retro fashion on the red carpet.

7) Jack Antonoff

The winner of the Best Producer of the Year award, Jack Anotonoff, is undoubtedly another best-dressed male celebrity on the Grammy 2024 red carpet. Opting for a classic and sophisticated look, the celebrity kept his look quite sober by wearing a classic black trouser along with a blazer.

Apart from them, several other best-dressed males graced the Grammy 2024 red carpet, showcasing diverse styles. Finnease was one of them, slaying the evening with a simple black shirt and pants. Sterling Laws kept the classic look, while Jon Batiste set the trend with skirts over pants.