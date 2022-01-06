How old is Symonne Harrison? All about Nick Bencivengo's girlfriend as couple get engaged  

Nick Bencivengo has announced his engagement to his eight-month-long girlfriend, Symonne Harrison. The YouTuber broke the news on his channel. The 18-year-old content creator admitted to being young, but he felt it was “the perfect time” to go ahead with the engagement.

The pair have been together for eight months but made their relationship public in November 2021. Harrison announced on Instagram:

"#snick is official. 11/23 I’m the luckiest girl to have the most amazing boyfriend.”

"Snick" refers to Bencivengo and Harrison’s first names put together.

Where is Symonne Harrison from?

The YouTuber-actress hails from Cleveland, Ohio. She has participated in several dance competitions and represented the Cleveland Cavaliers. Harrison has also performed at Disney World.

Along with being a dancer, Harrison has modeled for magazines and brands, including Lip Smacker and Beach Waver.

The multi-talented influencer also appeared in the television series The Affair, which went on to win a Golden Globe. She has acted in the Nickelodeon show Hot Mess.

Symonne Harrison has amassed over 1.16 million subscribers on YouTube. She has gathered 1.2 million followers on Instagram as well.

Nick Bencivengo uploads engagement video to YouTube

The TikTok star uploaded a video titled “We got engaged” on YouTube. He had whisked his now-fiancée away to Las Vegas to get down on one knee.

In the 10-minute-long video, he said:

“As you may or may not know, me and Symonne have been together for the past eight months and it’s been the best eight months of my entire life. We’re together basically every day, we have the best time together and we love each other so much.”

He added:

“It’s officially 2022, and I think it’s the perfect time for me to ask Symonne to be my wife.”

Symonne Harrison and Nick Bencivengo had also released a song titled “With You.” The official video uploaded to YouTube has amassed over a million views.

Edited by Srijan Sen