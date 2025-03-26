Where is Brian Peck now? Former Nickelodeon stars Drake Bell and Josh Peck discuss working with "monster" convicted of child s*xual abuse

Dialogue coach and former actor Brian Peck was a topic of discussion for Drake Bell and Josh Peck as they appeared together on the Good Guys podcast, hosted by Josh, on March 24, 2025. Drake and Josh recalled certain other things about Brian at the same time, including Peck's legal issue.

A report by People magazine in March 2024 stated that Brian was taken into custody on charges of allegedly performing obscene acts with a minor in 2003, and he reportedly molested a child for around six months at his house while working as a coach at the same time. He was released around two years later after being convicted of child s*xual abuse in 2004.

A report by TMZ on March 2024 stated that Brian Peck has been reportedly living in Los Angeles. He was also spotted coming out of a car at the time while he was trying to cover himself with a jacket due to rainfall at the place.

In the latest episode of Good Guys, Josh Peck recalled that he was asked by many people about the shows that he did on Nickelodeon over the years. This was in response to Drake Bell, who told Peck in the episode:

“Where I felt most comfortable, where I was the happiest was when I was on set with you guys. And the worst part was every day I got there, the monster was there, you know?”

Josh said that he remembers the time when he heard about Brian Peck’s arrest and that he was feeling relieved at the same time. Josh also addressed the moment when Drake Bell revealed on the show Quiet on Set in 2024 that he was the child who was allegedly molested by Brian.

“It’s only in watching the doc that I can realize that just him being put to justice, which thank God he was, and deserved, and deserved to go longer, but like, what about you? What about the trauma you endured? It’s so much; it’s so much deeper. It’s so much more unacceptable. It’s not this clean.”

Drake Bell alleged last year that he was s*xually assaulted by Brian Peck

On Quiet on Set, which aired in March 2024 on Investigation Discovery, Drake Bell said he met Brian Peck, a dialogue coach, on The Amanda Show. Bell’s father, Joe, claimed he saw Peck touching his son and tried to keep him away. Joe also alleged that Peck attempted to damage their relationship. Despite apologizing, Peck continued the alleged abuse, leaving Bell feeling trapped.

Drake opened up on his experience by saying that Brian Peck’s alleged abuse took a worse turn as it became brutal at one point. He addressed the same saying:

“I really don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera. Why don’t you do this: Why don’t you think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a s*xual assault, and that will answer your question. It was not a one-time thing.”

Drake claimed that he decided to stay silent since he had a fear of his career getting destroyed and that he was helped by his girlfriend’s mother to undergo therapy. This happened at a time when Peck allegedly contacted Bell multiple times to convince him for an outing to Disneyland. While speaking on the documentary, Bell also recalled an instance of alleged abuse and said:

“I froze and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react. I have no idea how to get out of the situation.”

As per People magazine, Brian Peck began working as a voice actor in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody after coming out of prison. Although he was removed from the show due to his legal problem, he continued working in the entertainment industry, and served as an associate producer of films like Forever Strong and B*tch Slap.

