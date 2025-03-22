Why was Benjamin Kearse Jr. arrested? All about Trina's husband in wake of recent battery charges

Benjamin Kearse Jr., who has been married to Trina since May last year and was featured on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, was taken into custody on March 20, 2025, on a charge of battery, which is associated with a case that happened around two years ago.

Notably, the legal documents related to the reality star’s arrest were acquired by TMZ Hip Hop. The arrest report stated that a man had reportedly hit the trunk of Kearse Jr.’s vehicle with his hand, which was unintentional. The incident dates back to July 2023 when the individual was going to another side of the street.

The man, whose identity remains unknown, attempted to speak to Benjamin Kearse Jr. so that the situation would not go out of control. However, the latter reportedly started behaving aggressively and followed the man to a nearby location.

Expand Tweet

Benjamin then allegedly began punching the man, leading to a fracture on the man's nose, and the incident was also recorded on camera. While the news of Benjamin’s arrest is trending everywhere, Trina has not shared her response to the same until now.

TMZ has additionally obtained a mugshot of Benjamin and further updates are currently awaited in where Kearse Jr. is being held right now.

Benjamin Kearse Jr. has been active in the world of real estate: Career and other details explained

Miami native Benjamin Kearse Jr., known from Love & Hip Hop, also works as a real estate agent and keeps his personal life private.

According to Vibe, he was also known as Swurv on the show. Trina once shared that she met him at a party while with her cousin Joy.

“This amazing, handsome man walks in, and I look at Joy like, ‘Cousin, who’s that!?’ And Joy said, ‘I don’t know!’ I was not leaving that party without his number. Once I got the number, the rest is history.”

While a lot of details of Trina and Benjamin’s relationship have not been made public so far, the duo got romantically linked shortly after they met each other, which was followed by their appearance on Love & Hip Hop, as per Coming Soon.

The pair secretly exchanged vows in May last year and The Info Spot also acquired the documents for the same, disclosing that the marriage application was filed a month before they tied the knot. According to Vibe magazine, Trina and Benjamin Kearse Jr. were also spotted together while they arrived at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

Before Benjamin Kearse Jr., Trina was romantically linked to a rapper named Raymond Taylor around four years ago, as stated by Vibe magazine. The outlet also stated that the pair reportedly separated sometime in 2021. While speaking on the podcast Caresha Please around two years later, Trina claimed that she was on a break after her split from Taylor. She further stated:

“I was engaged, in a whole relationship and when stuff happened I just kind of lost focus. I didn’t feel like I could give my whole self to somebody.”

Trina has not announced any new album for a long time. Her last major project was The One, which came out in 2019, and grabbed a spot on the Billboard charts.

