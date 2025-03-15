“He was waiting for this moment” — Internet reacts as 50 Cent responds with a Diddy remark to Yung Miami explaining why she wouldn’t date him

Rapper Yung Miami, who was a part of Florida-based hip-hop duo City Girls, revealed in a recent interview that she would not date 50 Cent.

In an interview with The Shade Room, published on March 12, the host asked Yung Miami if she was approached by 50 Cent and if she would pursue him romantically. According to HotNewHipHop's report, the 31-year-old, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, replied that while she liked and respected 50 Cent, she would not date him.

Nevertheless, the rapper is open to doing business with him as she wants to stay on his good side.

"I f*ck with 50, I like 50. I respect 50, but relationship-wise, no. It’d be a little crazy. That man right there, I would want to just stay on his good side. Breakup, nothing. Hey. That’s a business man. Someone I’d love to do business with," she said.

50 Cent replied to Brownlee's statement on March 14. He jokingly told her to take her time as her ex, Diddy, is in prison. He wrote:

"I like that she understands I’m a little different, sh*t Diddy ain’t never getting out baby. Take your time with me be gentle 😘 wit your fine a*s!"

The host also mentioned Tyler Perry, Michael B. Jordan, and Floyd Mayweather as potential suitors in the interview. Brownlee said she would give Tyler Perry and Floyd Mayweather a chance. She rejected Michael B. Jordan, saying the actor was not her type. A clip of the interview was uploaded on Instagram by @theshaderoom, along with 50 Cent's response.

One netizen (@garyannc._) jokingly replied that 50 Cent was waiting to call out Brownlee, and that he had found his moment. They wrote:

"He was waiting for this moment."

Netizen talks about Caresha Brownlee and 50 Cent. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Some netizens were seemingly pleased with 50 Cent's response. One user (@babyygirl_jaylee) remarked they would not date the rapper because of his "reckless" mouth. Another (@thatboyvick._) praised the rapper's sense of humor by claiming he always gets the last laugh.

Netizens discuss about 50 Cent's sense of humor. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

One netizen (@iamdevapink) expressed amusement and said that adding actor Tyler Perry to a potential suitors list among 50 Cent, Michael B. Jordan, and Floyd Mayweather was "diabolical." Another (@fasebookmarktplace) called Yung Miami a menace.

Netizens discuss about 50 Cent and Caresha Brownlee. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Some netizens called out Yung Miami by saying she dated Sean "Diddy" Combs, but she drew the line on 50 Cent. According to People's report, Yung Miami and Diddy dated from 2021 to 2023. One netizen (@rosalindax06) called her statements embarrassing.

Netizens discuss about 50 Cent and Caresha Brownlee. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

50 Cent previously trolled Yung Miami on Valentine's Day

Caresha Brownlee at the We The Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Tournament (Image via Getty)

According to HotNewHipHop's report, Yung Miami posted her Valentine's getaway in Paris on her Instagram stories last month. 50 Cent, in a now-deleted Instagram post, trolled her by claiming while her ex, Diddy, was in prison awaiting trial, she was in Paris celebrating Valentine's Day. He wrote:

"👀 Diddy in jail b*tches be like Diddy who? IN PARIS ITS SO BEAUTIFUL🌹💌❤️❤️‍🩹❤️LOL😆HaHaHa."

Yung Miami on her relationship with Diddy

In August 2024, Yung Miami shared details on her relationship with music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in an exclusive interview with People. She revealed that her experience with Combs was entirely different from Cassie's. Combs approached her with many business ideas.

"I just think that when I met Diddy he was just a man first. He was more into what I wanted to do, and he approached me with a lot of business [ideas]. 'You should do this. I see this in you.' So it was more of that for me. He saw more in me than music," she said.

When asked about their breakup, Brownlee claimed their relationship had ended amicably.

"Sometimes a relationship runs its course. People breakup every day, and with everything that happened, I just needed time alone," she said.

For the unversed, Yung Miami hosts her podcast, Caresha Please, which airs on Revolt TV and is also available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and the Revolt app.

