"I like to say I'm an anomaly": Tori Spelling makes shocking revelation of not drinking water in latest podcast

American actress Tori Spelling has made a shocking revelation about skipping drinking water from her diet. In the latest episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star admitted she never drinks water.

Ad

According to Delish, Tori Spelling discussed her water aversion in a new episode of her podcast, which was released on March 11, 2025. The 51-year-old Hollywood actress revealed that she "hates" water and opts for coconut water or soda instead.

Tori Spelling, on the March 11, 2024, episode of her misSPELLING podcast, said:

"Our body is comprised of 75 percent water. So I like to say I'm an anomaly because I don't drink water. And when I say I don't drink water, I don't drink water."

Ad

Talking about her struggles with drinking water, the actress added:

"How I'm still living, no one knows. I'm like a cacti. Just water me once in a while, and I somehow survive. But I have an aversion to it."

Tori Spelling admits to never drinking water

The actress and daughter of TV producer Aaron Spelling revealed that she thinks her drinks are poisoned. In a recent episode, she recalled an incident involving her ex-husband Dean McDermott, who she thought had poisoned her ginger ale after he took a long time getting it to her. She said:

Ad

"It's not Dean-specific. I think that's important to know. It's like anybody who took that long, we would assume is poisoning. I mean, I'm Aaron Spelling's daughter. Hello! The creator of drama-rama storytelling. Hello!"

She added that she was referring to her late father, Aaron, who is known for making successful soaps, including Melrose Place and Tori's Beverly Hills, 90210. Detailing the incident, the Scary Movie actress revealed that McDermott told her (via People):

Ad

"'You're the mother of my children. Why would I want to poison you?' And I was like, 'Listen. It's not personal. I think this about everybody.'"

Besides McDermott, the actress also detailed her childhood experience with baby aspirin and Coca-Cola. The actress also talked about a time when her mother would give her medication as a child mixed with Coke syrup. She shared:

Ad

"I would say, 'What'd you put in here? Like, what are you giving me?' And she would say the same thing: 'What, you think I'm trying to poison you?'"

Spelling continued:

"This goes back to childhood. This crazy, irrational fear of handed over liquids from other people. I don't drink water. I don't call it a fear of water. I just like to say I hate water. I have an allergy to water."

Ad

The actress, who is also a mom of five, including Liam Aaron, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey, and Beau Dean, with McDermott, also talked about how she would force herself to drink water during her pregnancy as the baby needs water to stay hydrated. She mentioned:

"I can guzzle, like, a glass of wine in, like, two seconds. No problem. But I take a few sips of water and swallow gently, and all of a sudden, I'm like, 'I wanna puke.'"

Ad

What does Tori Spelling drink instead of water

During her podcast, Tori Spelling also revealed that she prefers to drink ginger ale or Diet Dr Pepper depending on when things are "stressful" or when she is "thriving." She also revealed that she enjoys the taste of coconut water.

Tori Spelling is known for her role as a good girl, Donna Martin, on the famous Beverly Hills 90210 series from 1990 to 2000. She is also the daughter of American film producer and television actor Aaron Spelling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback