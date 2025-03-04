Waterloo Sparkling Water introduces 2 new flavors: Details explored

Waterloo Sparkling Water has introduced two new flavors - Guava Berry and Ruby Red Tangerine. These are new offerings for spring but will be available for the entire year.

Ad

Founded in 2017 in Austin, Texas, Waterloo Sparkling Water has become a popular beverage company. Their sparkling water has no calories, sugar, sodium, or sweeteners and is made with non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors. It comes in 70% recycled aluminum as well.

The renowned company has now introduced two new exciting flavors. Let's check them out:

Waterloo Sparkling Water's 2 new flavors explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

The new sparkling water flavors are - Guava Berry and Ruby Red Tangerine.

Guava Berry

This provides a lovely sense of freshness and excitement as it brings together the flavors of lightly sweet Guava with berries such as strawberries, raspberries, and more.

Ruby Red Tangerine

This flavor features sweet notes from tangy Ruby Red Grapefruit and citrusy tartness from a Tangerine.

Introducing the two new flavors, Waterloo Sparkling Water's Chief Marketing Officer, Kathy Maurella, said (via PR Newswire):

Ad

"We're thrilled to launch our Guava Berry and Ruby Red Tangerine, two more innovations that demonstrate our commitment to going all in on refreshing flavor. Crafting authentic, full-out flavors that taste like they are supposed to is at the heart of the brand – our flavor artistry makes us unique.

"Be sure to keep an eye on our social channels to see how friends of the brand who embody a full-flavor lifestyle are celebrating these new flavors."

Ad

Both these flavors are also made with non-GMO Project verified products and are free of sugar, sodium, sweeteners or calories.

Recipes with Waterloo Sparkling Water's 2 new flavors

Customers can enjoy these two new flavors straight from the cans itself. However, Waterloo Sparkling Water has also provided a couple of recipe ideas using these new products on their website.

Guava Passion Popsicle with Guava Berry

Ad

Ingredients:

1 cup Waterloo Guava Berry Sparkling Water

1 cup Frozen Passion Fruit Cubes

1 tbsp Marmalade (Orange or Mandarin)

Lime Zest

Directions:

In a blender, combine all ingredients and blend until smooth. Pour into four popsicle molds and freeze. Serve in glass with lime zest rim and Waterloo Guava Berry Sparkling Water.

Ruby Red Tangerine Spritz

Ingredients:

4 oz Waterloo Ruby Red Tangerine Sparkling Water

3 oz Hibiscus Infusion*

Orange Twist

Thyme Sprig

Edible Flower

Ad

*Hibiscus Infusion

4 cups Water

½ cup Sugar

2 Hibiscus Tea Bags

4 Frozen Cherries

1 tbsp Whole Coriander Seeds

1 tsp Dried Thyme

2 Chamomile Tea Bags (or 2 tsp Dried Chamomile Flowers)

2 Tbsp Dried Calendula Flowers

Lemon Peel (4”)

Directions:

Add ice to a wine glass. Top with Hibiscus Infusion, then Waterloo Ruby Red Tangerine. Garnish with an orange twist, sprig of thyme and edible flower.

For Hibiscus Infusion:

Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Turn it off and let it sit for 10 minutes. Pour everything into a jar and allow it to chill/infuse in refrigerate overnight, or up to 48 hours. Strain and refrigerate Infusion liquid.

Ad

Customers can make these recipes at home and customize them as per their liking. They can also add alcohol to turn these mocktails into cocktails.

Both these new flavors will be available for the entire year at all the major retailers like Walmart, Costco, Target, Kroger, and more.

Also Read: Spindrift launches new soda range: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback