Is 50 Cent hospitalized after getting shot recently? Rapper addresses viral claim

According to The Mirror, rapper 50 Cent came forward on Instagram to deny hospitalization rumors. On March 9, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of a video with the text claiming that the rapper was in critical condition and was hospitalized due to a shooting in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

He assured his fans that it was fake news and that he was fine. In the caption, he wrote:

"Don’t worry I’m gonna make it, because this is fake news!"

The rapper denies the hospitalized rumors. (Image via Instagram/@50cent)

In the comment section of the Instagram post, his followers were relieved to know that the rumors weren't true. Prior to this, the rapper made headlines after he trolled his friend and former bandmate Tony Yayo in a now-deleted Instagram post on March 9.

50 Cent trolls Tony Yayo for wearing a shiesty cap

The rapper Kicks Off "In Da Club" Residency In Las Vegas - Image via Getty

According to HotNewHipHop's report, the rapper trolled his friend Tony Yayo for wearing a shiesty cap during his recent appearance on VladTV. He uploaded a now-deleted Instagram post on March 9, mockingly asking the age limit of wearing a shiesty cap. He wrote in the caption:

"Hey guys I'm just asking for a friend."

Tony Yayo on why Big Meech canceled his Welcome Home concert with Rick Ross amid beef

According to HotNewHipHop's report dated February 26, in an interview with VladTV, Tony Yayo shared his speculations behind the cancellation of Big Meech's concert. He shared that it may have been canceled due to some promotion issue. While unsure, he expressed that artists were excited to be a part of it. He said:

"Motherf**kers is gangsters not promoters. I don't know why it fell, or maybe s**t wasn't right, but a lot of artists was lined up to do it and if that's what they wanted to do, that's on them. Let's keep it real. When n***as say Gunna's a rat, the whole ATL falling back from him."

50 Cent's beef with Big Meech

According to HotNewHipHop's report dated February 19, the rapper's beef with Big Meech reportedly started when the Welcome Home concert was announced. 50 Cent was allegedly upset to see Big Meech collaborate with his alleged rival, Rick Ross.

The media outlet reported that although the two are beefing, the rapper once sent Big Meech's son, Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., to rehab. On February 19, 50 Cent shared the incident on Instagram, which is now deleted. He shared that Lil Meech allegedly used drugs on set and threw up.

"I tell meme chill stop spending all ya money, he telling him how much money he blew. People don’t know I had to send MeMe to rehab Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as f**k on set he started throwing up at a weapons test then Ian told me the little had whippets in his truck. I said what the f**k is whippets I look it’s the s**t that be in Bebe guns," he wrote in the caption.

50 Cent last appeared on Snoop Dogg's album Missionary, which was released in December 2024. The rapper and Eminem are featured on the track Gunz n Smoke.

