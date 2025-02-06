Who is Serayah dating? Model and actress debuts baby bump on the runway at New York Fashion Week

Model and actress Serayah recently created headlines after she confirmed her pregnancy by flaunting her baby bump as she walked on the ramp during New York Fashion Week on February 5, 2025. Serayah, who has been linked to rapper Joey Bada$$ for about two years, wore a red outfit under a white robe at the event.

Also known as Serayah Ranee McNeill, she was spotted walking the ramp with a smile on her face while the audience started screaming and cheering for her. She gave a few poses and seemingly showcased some dancing moves by waving both her hands.

While the Robbin star has yet to announce the pregnancy officially from her side, netizens took to the comments section of a social media post of Hollywood Unlocked to send their best wishes. On the other hand, she shared the same video from the ramp through her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

A few reactions (Images via Instagram/hollywoodunlocked)

The Kingdom Business star’s partner has been active in the musical world for a long time. Joey Bada$$ has worked with record labels like Columbia and was a part of hip-hop groups like Pro Era and Beast Coast in the past. He has three albums in his credits, including B4.Da.$$, All-Amerikkkan Badass, and 2000.

Serayah and Joey Bada$$ have been sharing posts about each other on social media: Relationship timeline and more explained

The duo has established themselves in different fields over the years. As mentioned, their romance started back in 2023. According to xoNecole magazine, rumors of the relationship emerged the same year and Joey later told the outlet in an interview:

“We got a pretty cool friendship, and I think she’s gorgeous. I think she’s talented.”

Joey also confirmed that he was single and that something would happen in the future since he was ready to get into a relationship. However, he clarified that it was not something that he was looking for and he simply believes in the law of attraction.

Joey made his relationship with Serayah official in June 2023 by sharing an Instagram video on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. It featured glimpses of the duo’s vacation at an unknown location. The pair continued posting more about each other on social media.

They celebrated Joey’s birthday in January last year at an outdoor spot and the True Story star also shared an Instagram post from the occasion and wrote:

“Celebrating you is something I’ll always love to do. My heart, My soul, My love [red heart emoji].”

The couple grabbed a lot of attention in March 2024 when a video of them arguing went viral, and Ranee McNeill was spotted getting emotional at one point while Joey tried to console her. Shortly after the clip started trending, Joey shared a lineup of pictures on Instagram, with a few of them featuring Serayah, and wrote:

“People all in our business they don’t even know the facts, they don’t see the sh*t we witness only what the cameras catch.”

Serayah was last seen as Karina in Wu-Tang: An American Saga in 2023. She has a film titled Takeover in her upcoming lineup, and the release date of the same remains unknown. The action-thriller also features Quavo and Billy Zane playing the leads and it is helmed by Greg Jonkajtys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback