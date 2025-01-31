Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon have separated after being together for almost five years, TMZ reported on January 30, 2025. A source close to the matter also addressed the alleged separation to People magazine on the same day and said:

“They are loving friends and co-parents and always will be.”

The duo is yet to share an official statement from their respective sides about the alleged split.

The reported split happened almost two months after Shemar Moore spoke up about his marriage plans when he appeared for an interview with People magazine. He told the outlet in November 2024 that he never had a “role model of marriage” throughout his life.

“I struggle with ‘Who made that rule?’ I asked my mother one time. I’m like, ‘If people get married, then what’s this prenup thing? Oh, I love you. You’re the most amazing person in the world but sign this. So you don’t trust the person?’”

The actor mentioned that he is not planning to marry Jesiree, adding that since no one can predict anything for the future, he is willing to give everything he can to his partner.

Notably, the pair are the parents of a daughter named Frankie. Dizon has two more children from her previous relationships, Kaiden and Charlie.

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend has also been active in the entertainment industry

According to E! News, Shemar and Jesiree first met in 2008. According to Good Housekeeping, the duo reconnected in 2020 after Moore’s mother, Marilyn, died.

Shemar once claimed in the show The Talk around two years ago that he and Jesiree dated briefly when they first met and later separated. Shemar Moore addressed the reason for the split by saying:

“I just wasn’t ready for that settled down, family thing. I got a little spooked. Then God is good and I think Mom’s karma brought us back full circle. And here we are.”

In January 2023, Shemar Moore took to his Instagram page to announce that he and Jesiree Dizon were expecting their first child. He shared a video through his official account showing a helicopter emitting pink smoke, revealing that the duo is having a daughter.

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon announced the baby's arrival the same month through social media. The latter even posted a few pictures of the newborn, including ones where she was holding the child. The caption, which also featured a quote, read:

““I shall call her squishy and she shall be mine and she shall be my squishy.” Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore 01/24/2023 @ 3:38pm 7lbs 1oz & 20in of LOVE. Daddy with the win picking her coming home outfit. OBSESSED.”

A report by People magazine stated that Jesiree Dizon was previously in a relationship with actor Stephen Bishop. They share a daughter named Charlie. No details are available on the father of Dizon’s other child, Kaiden.

Over the years, Jesiree has pursued careers in various fields. She has been featured on shows such as Days of Our Lives and Hawaii Five-0. She is also active as a model, working for various agencies like Wilhemina and NTA Talent.

