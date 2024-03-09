What happened to Kyle on Days of Our Lives? Character’s fate explained

Kyle Lowder, famous for his role as Rex Brady on Days of Our Lives, left the TV series in 2023. He announced his departure on Instagram, indicating that he had decided to move on and pursue a career outside of the TV soap opera genre. This ushered in the end of his depiction of the character, leaving fans to bid farewell to his appearance in the long-running series.

Kyle Lowder's exit from the soap marked a significant shift for both him and the show, as viewers adjusted to his absence within the ongoing storyline. Regardless of how he left, fans and viewers of Days of Our Lives will always cherish Lowder's work on the show along with his depiction of Rex Brady.

Lowder has now moved on to be a TV news anchor. His character, Rex Brady, has been moving in and out of Salem since his 2019 exit. Unless Days of Our Lives decides to bring him back full-time or recast, there's a likelihood he'll visit at times due to the new co-anchor position.

What is the latest news on Kyle Lowder?

Kyle Lowder, known for his performance as Rex Brady on Days of Our Lives, is pursuing an entirely different career path. In July 2023, he became the morning news anchor at KTVN in Reno, Nevada. This is an important switch from his television series roles.

The change traces an era in Lowder's career path as he goes outside of daytime television. Lowder's need to be more engaged in the life of his daughter affected his choice to go into a job in broadcasting. This shift highlights his flexibility as well as commitment to maintaining both his professional and personal goals.

What is the backstory of Kyle Lowder's character on Days of Our Lives?

Lowder played Brady Black on Days of Our Lives (DOOL) from 2000-2005. Brady is John Black and Isabella's son, Victor Kiriakis' grandson, and Marlena Evans' stepson. In 2018, Lowder came back to DOOL as Rex Brady, Roman Brady's son with Kate Roberts.

Rex, along with his twin sister Cassie, had been believed to be aliens but later proven to be kids of Roman and Kate. Rex had extraordinary intelligence and had been in a chaotic relationship with Mimi Lockhart. A series of shocking events took place in 2023 to mark Rex Brady's departure from Days of Our Lives.

After a turbulent romance with Sarah Horton, Rex suddenly stated that Kate was dead and had a second meeting with Sarah. He offered her a position at his Chicago hospital, but the two struggled as Bonnie challenged Sarah's child's paternity.

Rex got back to Chicago, thinking Sarah was kidnapped by Kristen. Despite missing alarming Sarah-related events, Rex showed up in Salem to help clear up her name and help out in times of emergency.

What other characters have left Days of Our Lives recently?

Recent exits from DOOL include:

Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez exited in late October or early November 2023.

Steve Burton as Harris Michaels concluded his one-year contract and is expected to depart after another five or six months on-screen.

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton and Aketra Sevillian as Talia Hunter have also left the show in 2023.

Chandler Massey, who portrayed Will Horton, left in 2023.

These exits mark the end of storylines for these characters and actors, creating excitement and speculation among fans about the show's future direction and remaining actors.

Watch Days of Our Lives on YouTube or Peacock Premium. Kyle Lowder's new role as morning co-anchor at KTVN in Reno, Nevada, can be seen on KTVN 2.