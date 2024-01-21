What happened to Sarah on Days of Our Lives? Explained

The soap opera Days of Our Lives has taken viewers on an emotional rollercoaster with the character Sarah Horton, portrayed by Linsey Godfrey. From her initial departure in 1991 to her recent return in 2023, Sarah's storyline has been marked by love, heartbreak, and unexpected twists.

In this article, we delve into the key events that shaped Sarah's journey in Salem, uncovering the mysteries, reunions, and ongoing developments that have kept fans eagerly following her saga.

Is Sarah coming back to Days of Our Lives?

Yes, Linsey Godfrey, who portrays Sarah Horton, continues to grace the screen on Days of Our Lives, as of January 2024. Fans can expect to witness more of Sarah's journey and the impact of her choices on the intricate web of relationships in Salem.

Sarah Horton left Salem in 1991, embarking on a new chapter in Nashville with her adoptive sister, Melissa. Her absence spanned almost two decades until her return in 2010 for Mickey's funeral.

However, it was in 2018 that Sarah reappeared as a doctor, engaged to Rex Brady, sparking new storylines and a custody battle. Linsey Godfrey, the talented actress behind Sarah, has taken breaks from the show, creating moments of anticipation and surprise for viewers. Her return in May 2023, with the character being pregnant, has added fresh layers to the developing narrative of the soap opera.

Have Xander and Sarah reunited in Days of Our Lives?

Indeed, Xander and Sarah have reunited in Days of Our Lives. The rekindling of their relationship follows Sarah's recovery of memories and Xander's persistent efforts. The emotional kiss shared by Sarah and Xander on January 17, 2024, signifies a new chapter in their tumultuous yet compelling love story.

Current developments and prospects

Sarah's romantic entanglements have been a central focus of her storyline. From her engagement to Rex Brady to her tumultuous relationship with Eric Brady, Sarah's love life has been marked by twists and turns.

As of January 2024, Sarah's life takes a new turn with her move into a motel with Xander. The soap opera's trajectory hints at potential challenges and revelations as Sarah navigates motherhood and relationships. Spoilers suggest a softer approach with Xander and considerations of co-parenting.

Is Linsey Godfrey married in real life?

From 2013 to 2015, Linsey Godfrey was in a relationship with and engaged to actor Robert Adamson, known for his role as Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless. The former couple shares a daughter, born in 2014.

About the soap opera

Days of Our Lives, often abbreviated as Days or DOOL, is an enduring American soap opera available on the Peacock streaming service. Originally airing on NBC from 1965 to 2022, it stands as one of the world's longest-running scripted TV programs, consistently airing on weekdays since its debut on November 8, 1965.

The storyline unfolds in the fictional city of Salem, located in Illinois, focusing primarily on the Brady and Horton families. Additionally, the DiMera and Kiriakis families, among others, play recurring roles in the narrative.

Sarah Horton's journey on Days of Our Lives encapsulates the essence of soap opera storytelling, with its intricate plot twists, enduring love, and unexpected challenges.

As viewers eagerly anticipate the next chapters in Sarah's life, the rich history, complex relationships, and ongoing mysteries promise to keep fans hooked on the unfolding drama in Salem.