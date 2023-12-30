Days of Our Lives: What is Xander concerned about? December 22 episode recap

In the latest gripping Days of Our Lives episode, which aired on December 22, 2023, viewers were drawn into the complex mind of Xander Cook. The episode brought a whirlwind of emotions and unforeseen twists within the Horton family dynamics.

While the spotlight shone brightly on Xander, you will discover the secrets that bind Xander to the Hortons and many more things that happened in the recent Days of Our Lives episode from December 22, 2023.

As the festive season approaches in Salem, everybody is focused on holiday preparations, but the drama behind the scenes shimmers more brightly than any ornament you can imagine.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about Days of Our Lives. Readers' discretion is advised.

Days of Our Lives December 2022 episode recap: Horton family reunion

Before we delve into Xander Cook's actions and concerns, there are a few major events worth mentioning. The episode opens with a glimpse into the Horton family reunion as the festive spirit takes over Salem, and the town square serves as a central hub for holiday preparations.

Family reunions and romantic moments happen, in addition to the everlasting drama.

Chad and Stephanie reconcile

The show has been on the air since 1965, and the Horton house has witnessed plentiful drama, but Chad DiMera and Stephanie, portrayed by Billy Flynn and Abigail Klein, respectively, are the focus of this Days of Our Lives episode. Their breakup is still looming over the household, affecting Thomas and Charlotte DiMera.

Chad and Stephanie still from an episode (Image via Peacock)

Nevertheless, once Chad, overcome by the holidays, realizes the importance of unity during the festivities, he reaches out to Stephanie. At first, he just wanted her help but as the story unfolds, the two realize their previous shortcomings and vow to create a Christmas to remember for the children.

Sarah introduces Xander to the family

As Sarah Horton, portrayed by Linsey Godfrey, introduces Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) to the Horton gathering, the atmosphere becomes charged.

Although the holiday spirit is in full, Julie Williams, the matriarch of the family, portrayed by Susan Seaforth Hayes, introduces a boiling drama when she discusses ornaments that were 'down cellar' and removed from the tree for various reasons.

Days of Our Lives December 22, 2023 Episode: Xander's Concern

As these words are uttered by Julie, they send a ripple of concern across Xander's face, spawning an obvious discomfort on his face. This only made him think that he would never be a valued member of the Horton family, as such small things represent an issue.

However, Sarah assures Xander that he will always be connected to the Hortons through their daughter, Victoria Horton-Cook. This only brought a sense of relief to Xander as he stressed about the emotional ties that bind this unique family.

Other storylines

The Days of Our Lives episode from December 22 delved into several other storylines, in addition to Xander's concerns. Everett Lynch's surprise arrival prompted the festive atmosphere to take an unexpected turn.

This has only intrigued viewers and made them think about the potential impact Lynch's presence could have on the lives of Salem's residents.

Furthermore, Maggie spontaneously invites Konstantin to the holiday celebration. His return to Salem has raised some eyebrows, and Xander's interaction with him only adds tension to the holiday celebrations. However, Maggie defends her decision, citing Konstantin's role in rescuing Victoria.

As the episode goes on, Julie issues a stern warning to Konstantin, highlighting the protective nature of the family.

If you are eager to find out what is next for the Salem community, dive into the spoilers for the next week of Days of Our Lives.