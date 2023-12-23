Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from December 25 to 29

Next week on Days of Our Lives, the fictional town of Salem is in for a wild ride! Fans are in for crazy twists and turns as the residents deal with mysterious sicknesses, mind-blowing revelations, and unexpected friendships.

Paulina's health crisis is stealing the spotlight, Stefan's pleas to his EJ are causing quite a buzz, and Eva's explosive reaction to a bombshell revelation leaves the Days of Our Lives community in shock.

Prepare for a wild ride of emotions as secrets emerge, alliances change, and Salem prepares to throw an epic New Year's Eve bash. The countdown has started for a week full of unforgettable moments in Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 25 to 29

Monday, December 25: Paulina's ailment unveiled

In a crazy twist on Days of Our Lives, Paulina suddenly deals with a mysterious illness. Trying to figure out what's going on, Chanel sticks by her side as they go to get a diagnosis.

At the same time, Stefan, always surprised, approaches EJ with a big favor. No one knows precisely what it is, but people speculate it could be a significant moment for their intertwined destinies.

On a different note, Nicole walks down memory lane and catches up with two special people from her past. Leo adds extra pressure to Sloan in this intense episode of Days of Our Lives.

Tuesday, December 26: Ava's shocking discovery

Things are getting juicy on Days of Our Lives as Ava finally figures out who Stefan's been getting help from. Get ready for Ava to blow up when she finds out, as this news will rock Salem.

And while that's going down, the Kiriakis family is having a dinner full of reunions, awkwardness, and a surprise announcement that will have everyone on the edge of their seats.

And when Days of Our Lives fans least expect it, three unlikely guys share a meal, bringing both laughs and mystery. The plot is heating up with this unexpected twist.

Wednesday, December 27: Secrets unraveled

Ava (in pic) and Stefan are being closely watched (Image via Peacock)

Some interesting things happen to the characters during the middle of the week. Holly says something important to Tate that could determine the future of their relationship, but her previous actions might be too much to overcome.

Ava and Stefan are being watched closely as they try to hide their secrets, making Days of Our Lives fans wonder how deep those secrets go.

Tripp does something unexpected to cheer up Wendy and forms a surprising friendship. And Jada helps Rafe deal with his sister's problems, adding more emotions to the ongoing story.

Thursday, December 28: Nicole's session and a park peril

Nicole (in pic) has her first session with Marlena (Image via Peacock)

Nicole starts her first session with Marlena, a crucial step towards healing. But the big question is, will getting help make Nicole more confident or make her doubt her baby's future even more?

Kayla's meeting with Paulina and Chanel brings some exciting updates, and there's a warning for anyone going through the park alone - someone in Salem is about to be abducted. And, of course, Leo is up to his usual tricks, ruining Sloan's happiness and showing off his sneaky ways.

Friday, December 29: Leo's desperation and New Year's Eve drama

Leo is putting in a lot of effort to retrieve something he lost (Image via Peacock)

As the weekend approaches, Leo is trying hard to regain something he lost recently. It all depends on how someone else feels, which is stressful. At the same time, Sarah can tell that something's up with Victoria, and it seems like some intense conversations might arise.

It's New Year's Eve on Days of Our Lives, full of romance, surprises, and drama. With all the partying, Paulina's trauma brings Chanel and Johnny together, and Holly almost gets caught by her nosy mom.

Catch the thrilling finale of an action-packed week in Salem as the clock winds down. Don't miss out on Days of Our Lives, streaming on Peacock.