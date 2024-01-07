What happened to Jackie Glynn? Husband arrested as missing Nashville woman was found buried on DeKalb County property

A 76-year-old woman named Jackie Glynn went missing after being last seen on January 1, 2024. Following an extensive search, her body was discovered on a property in DeKalb County on Friday, January 6, 2024. Her husband, 70-year-old Joseph Glynn, has been identified as the suspect and subsequently taken into custody.

A silver alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after Jackie was reported missing. The suspect allegedly dug a hole on the family property where he has been accused of burying his wife. The arrest took place on January 6, and a bond of $1,030,000 has been issued for Joseph Glynn.

On New Year's Day, Jackie Glynn, a 76-year-old elderly woman, went missing. Her husband, Joseph, told their children that she had left the family house due to a terminal illness, as reported by The Tennessean. The children are currently cooperating with law enforcement officials in order to discover what went wrong that possibly led to the tragic death of Jackie Glynn.

On January 6, Jackie's husband was arrested and charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and evidence tampering. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph purportedly dug a grave for his wife, Jackie Glynn, on December 16, 2023. The hole was allegedly ten feet long, six feet wide, and six feet deep.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray, as reported by Law&Crime,

"We went onto the property and found what we thought to be a burial site. We found out that the hole was dug on December 16 by a contractor who had been told by Mr. Glynn that he wanted the hole for a burn pit."

Additional charges might be filed against the suspect

Law&Crime has reported that Joseph admitted to the officials that he had hit his wife to death with a hammer on Monday, January 1. Additionally, the victim's husband allegedly confessed to transporting her body to a property on the 4600 block of Allen Bend Road in DeKalb County. After hiding the victim's body, Joseph also purportedly towed her vehicle to deceive the cops during the investigation.

While the suspect allegedly told Jackie's children that she was terminally ill, her medical personnel refuted the claim. The suspect had allegedly tossed the hammer into a trash compactor. He has also been accused of selling a few of his wife's items for cash. People have expressed condolences to the grieving family. According to Tricia Alsup, who used to work for Jackie Glynn,

"I started working for her in 1997. I actually got married there. She was part of making my dreams come true as well as so many brides, workers, and vendors."

Police have stated that the suspect might be facing additional charges, apart from those that have already been filed against him. Joseph Glynn's next court appearance has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 9, 2024.