What happened to Juvenal Antero? Incident explored as Dallas father fatally shot while protecting pregnant wife and son

Juvenal Antero, a man from Dallas, was recently shot to death while protecting his wife and son. Elizabel Cardenas, his wife, recalled the tragic day, stating that she was at their house with Antero and her 4-year-old son when the incident took place. The victim's wife, Cardenas, was also pregnant at the time of the fatal shooting.

Law enforcement officials are yet to reveal details about the case. They have also not determined the identity of the suspects. No arrests have been made as of now. After the shooting, officers rushed Juvenal Antero to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries. According to Cardenas, Antero shot back too, before collapsing on the floor.

Juvenal Antero allegedly lost his life after being shot while trying to protect his pregnant wife and child from two men

The last year made a tragic end for a pregnant Elizabel Cardenas and her young son. On December 30, while the entire family was at their apartment, on South St. Augustine Drive, two individuals knocked on their door. The men who initially were asking for a plunger, barged into the apartment. New York Post reported Elizabel's statement, where she said:

"I’m slamming the door on [the robber’s] hand, and I’m holding the door with all the strength that I could pull."

One of the perpetrators had a gun on him. Meanwhile, Juvenal Antero grabbed his gun as well to protect his family. The suspect opened fire at the child, but Antero stood in front of him to save him. The bullets hit him and he fell on the floor. However, he also fired back at the men. Cardenas spoke about him and said:

"He said, 'They hit me. They hit me. I’m going to die. I don’t want to die in here.'"

At about 2.30 pm local time, cops were called, who then took the victim to the hospital. Unfortunately, he could not survive the brutal shooting, leaving Cardenas with an unborn baby and a 4-year-old son. According to FOX 4 News, the suspects fled the location after the shooting. The victim's wife mentioned that the family meant everything to him.

Grieving wife said that the police did not even let her touch her husband's body

Elizabel and Juvenal Antero were expected to go to get the sonogram photos this week. Elizabel told KXAS:

"My son keeps asking me, 'When is my dad going to be alive again?' Things that no child is supposed to witness or supposed to ask. I don’t wish this on anyone."

She added:

"There are no words, nobody’s words can comfort me. You know, the detective didn’t let me touch his body, or let me hold his hand. He was evidence."

Elizabel described how she had to see her husband get shot in front of her own eyes. She added that her son is currently traumatized after witnessing the violent scene at this young age. She additionally said:

"My son needs me to be strong. My unborn child needs me to be strong. It’s hard for me not to have him here because he guided me through everything. He had a heart of gold."

Police have not yet gotten any solid leads in the case. They have urged the public to reach out to Detective Kramer if they have any information about the alleged perpetrators who killed 24-year-old Juvenal Antero.