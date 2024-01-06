Where was Kayla Durler last seen? Search intensifies for missing Pittsburgh girl with down syndrome

A 17-year-old girl identified as Kayla Durler has been missing since Friday, January 5, after a bus dropped her off at school, even though it was not open that day. Durler's whereabouts have been unknown since then. Stowe Township police are now seeking public help to locate the teenager who also suffers from down syndrome.

According to law enforcement officials, Durler was last seen around 10 am local time on Friday, near a bus stop in Stowe. According to the school authorities, they had notified the bus company well in advance that they were closed on Friday.

As such, the school district is trying to find out why Durler was dropped off at a closed school.

Police suspect that Kayla Durler boarded a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

Law enforcement officials are working hard to find a special needs teenager in Pittsburgh after she disappeared on Friday, January 5, 2024. She was reportedly last seen after a bus dropped her at Sto-Rox High School.

According to school authorities, the bus company, ABC Transit, was notified on Thursday that the school would be shut. This was reportedly due to an odor in the athletic and music wing of the school building.

CBS News reported the school district's statement, according to which:

"As we communicated to ABC Transit on Thursday night, classes at the Jr./Sr. High School were scheduled to be conducted virtually on Friday."

According to Allegheny County Police, Kayla Durler was seen at about 10.15 am on the same day, on Stanwix Street in downtown Pittsburgh. Police further believe that the teenage girl boarded a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus from the school and headed to downtown Pittsburgh.

According to WPXI, police said that a miscommunication occurred, leading to the incident where Kayla Durler was dropped in front of the school. Authorities further confirmed that she was dropped off at about 7 am local time.

Durler has been seen getting off a bus in downtown Pittsburgh

TribLive reported a statement issued by the Sto-Rox School District, where it mentioned:

"We are still trying to ascertain why this student was dropped off and not taken directly home. Sto-Rox School District takes the safety and security of students extremely seriously."

At about 8.45 pm on Friday, Allegheny County Police posted an update on Facebook, where they revealed an image of the missing girl getting off a bus in downtown Pittsburgh.

According to cops, the last place where she was seen was Market Square. The school district confirmed that they are working with the law enforcement agencies to find missing Kayla Durler.

The missing girl is reportedly 4 feet 11 inches tall. In the image that has been circulated, Durler is seen wearing a black beanie cap and purple backpack. She also had a green coat and was wearing pink shoes and maroon pants during her disappearance. The case is currently an ongoing investigation to find the missing girl.