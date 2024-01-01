What did Connor Crumrine do? Son arrested after Florida elementary school teacher found stabbed to death

A 23-year-old man identified as Connor Crumrine has been accused of stabbing his sisters and killing his mother on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. Jennifer Crumrine, the deceased victim, was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by her own son, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Authorities arrested the young man, and a bond has also been set.

According to law enforcement officials, Connor Crumrine reportedly began stabbing Jennifer when one of his sisters went to call 911. The sisters, Savannah and Kasey, also sustained injuries after Crumrine attacked them. While Savannah was injured on the upper back, Kasey got a laceration injury to her hand.

Florida man, Connor Crumrine, has been accused of killing his mother and stabbing his sisters on Wednesday

A horrific incident took place on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, when a 23-year-old boy attacked his family and ended up killing his mother. The tragic attack took place in a Chelsea Court house, and the suspected killer has been identified as Connor Crumrine. Kasey called the cops and reported that their mother had been stabbed by him. Before police arrived, the suspect allegedly attacked Savannah.

Wink News reported Kasey's statements regarding the chain of events that took place before the alleged stabbing. According to her, before the attack, he was showing them how to be in a fetal position. A night before the incident, he also allegedly spoke about heaven and hell. The sister further claimed that Connor Crumrine had also been making finger-gun gestures at them. The news station mentioned a report, according to which the family had plans to go on a cruise on the same day.

Despite the plans, the deceased victim allegedly told Savannah and Kasey that she'd not go on the cruise. Instead, she had plans to admit Connor to Charlotte Behavioral Health Care to get him mental health care.

The suspect has reportedly asked for an attorney

Jennifer reportedly told Kasey to call the facility authorities and let them know that they were coming. While doing the same, Kasey heard her mother's screams. She allegedly heard her mother yelling and saying,

"He’s stabbing me, he’s stabbing me."

Eventually, Kasey and Savannah were also attacked, but they survived. When authorities came, they saw the suspect on top of his sister with a knife. Authorities asked him to get off, but he was non-cooperative, thus prompting police to tase him. Jennifer was rushed to Fawcett Memorial Hospital, where she died. Kasey was also taken to the same hospital, while Savannah was rushed to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Jennifer was a teacher at Sallie Jones Elementary. The school authorities issued a statement saying,

"Our Sallie Jones Tiger family needs to share some tough news with all of you this evening. It is with heartfelt sadness that we let you know that Mrs. Crumrine, one of our fourth-grade teachers, has passed away."

Connor Crumrine had been booked into the Charlotte County Jail. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer without violence.