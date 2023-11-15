What happened to Tyler Barnett? Search intensifies for Houma man missing from cruise ship

Tyler Barnett, 28, allegedly jumped off a cruise ship on Monday, November 13, 2023. Barnett, a father of twin kids, was apparently caught on surveillance video jumping off the ship. Authorities have conducted extensive searches to find the missing man, whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

According to Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez, the search could be narrowed, which led the authorities to deploy an HC-130 plane and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. It has further been confirmed that during the alleged incident, Tyler had several of his relatives on the cruise ship, including his sister, Destiny Barnett.

Tyler Barnett was reportedly on the cruise on vacation with his family

A tragic incident took place on Monday after a 28-year-old man was captured in a surveillance video, intentionally jumping off a cruise ship. The man was identified as Tyler Barnett, a father of twin daughters. He was with his sister and about 13 other relatives on the Orleans-based cruise ship, Carnival Glory, that day. The cruise ship authorities confirmed that they were providing assistance to Barnett's family, who were there.

A spokesperson for Carnival told WWL:

"The Carnival Glory security team has confirmed that after multiple reviews of the shipboard surveillance video, it appears that the guest reported missing on Monday jumped from the ship’s Deck 4 at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13. He can be seen climbing on a lifeboat and jumping from there."

The Coast Guard immediately began looking for Tyler Barnett within a 200-mile area around the point where he allegedly jumped. Authorities also alerted Gulf mariners to be cautious about a missing man. Later, however, they narrowed down the search to 30 miles southwest of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, which was confirmed by Hernandez.

Carnival officials acknowledged that the US Coast Guard was investigating the incident and that the cruise liner had been cleared. It was permitted to finish its journey and return to its original destination, Jamaica. The ship reportedly set off from New Orleans on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard further told WWL Louisiana,

"After the crew of the cruise ship could not locate him aboard the vessel, the Coast Guard launched an H144 aircraft from Mobile, Alabama and a C130 aircraft from St Petersburg, FL and searched for the unaccounted missing passenger."

Coast Guard officials mentioned that the climate was too rough on Monday, which prompted them to pause the search for Barnett for the time being. The extensive searches then resumed the next day, on Tuesday, as soon as the weather became better. A few hours after the search began, Carnival released a statement, saying:

"Carnival Glory's security team began an immediate search of the ship after a guest was reported missing Monday morning by a family member. The shipboard team also reviewed camera footage and notified the U.S. Coast Guard."

Tyler Barnett's sister, Destiny, revealed that the family was on vacation when the tragic incident took place.