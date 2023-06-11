Backwater Foie Gras GoFundMe raises over $5000 as Louisiana farmer slammed over controversial Pride post

Backwater Foie Gras owner Ross McKnight has been slammed after he made a controversial post on Instagram. McKnight celebrated the Sacred Heart of Jesus and called out Pride Month in the controversial post. This has left the family under extreme economic pressure after Backwater Foie Gras lost two-thirds of its business.

In the Instagram post, he referred to Pride Month as an "attempted coup of the month" and spoke about "false antidotes to a false pride." The Backwater Foie Gras owner stated that the family has always been quite open about their faith and belief in religion and didn’t know that it would suddenly lead to a conflict.

A GoFundMe post was organized less than 24 hours ago to support the family in economic distress. The fundraiser aimed to raise $10,000 and has already raised over $5,000 from more than 90 contributors.

Swampist @swamp_ist My good friend Ross McKnight of Backwater Foie Gras is a rad trad cath farmer here in Louisiana. Ross posted this fairly innocuous post about “pride” and the month of the Sacred Heart. Within hours of posting he lost dozens of restaurant accounts in New Orleans 🧵 My good friend Ross McKnight of Backwater Foie Gras is a rad trad cath farmer here in Louisiana. Ross posted this fairly innocuous post about “pride” and the month of the Sacred Heart. Within hours of posting he lost dozens of restaurant accounts in New Orleans 🧵 https://t.co/QFYS4rM8OL

Backwater Foie Gras owner has lost huge business after a controversial Instagram post calling out Pride Month

A post went up from the official Instagram account of Backwater Foie Gras a week ago, and it attracted immense backlash on social media. Not just online slamming, the owner, Ross McKnight, and his family also lost a significant amount of their small business after this post went up. The post read:

“The attempted coup of the month of June is part of that offensive, but I can suggest some antidotes to a false pride.”

While talking about the post and the backlash, McKnight said:

“I did know, I suppose in the back of my mind, that eventually there would be a conflict. It’s not out of nowhere, of course, right? Because the conflict happens across the country all the time. But that it would happen now seemed a little bit perhaps like it was a concerted effort.”

Since the post went up, the farmstead has lost business, leading to extreme financial distress for McKnight’s family. Another Instagram post came two days back that revealed how two restaurant owners had canceled their large, recurring orders with Backwater Foie Gras Farmstead.

According to McKnight, he just wanted to hold on to his faith and Catholic identity

The Louisiana farmstead owner reached out to fellow Christian Americans through “Fox & Friends Weekend” and said:

“If we’re fighting a battle, there’s no ground behind this particular battle. So, this is where we have to stand because there's nothing behind it. There's nothing. You know, once this battle is over, and we lose, if it is that we do lose, then there's nothing else behind it. So, we have to fight.”

The farmstead owner’s post encouraged his followers to follow the "traditional liturgical calendar" instead of the modern secular ones and wanted to hold on to his Catholic identity. McKnight wrote in his blog titled "This Tremendous Weight":

“The push to have every mainstream value and holiday represented in some way in our Louisiana ought to make no sense at all to any Louisianais or Louisianaise unless recognized as a forward offensive by an ever-encroaching enemy that has sought for generations to destroy our unique culture which is so intimately tied to our Catholic identity.”

🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 @Travis_in_Flint



Far left lunatics have been attacking his small business non stop and he’s lost 2/3 of his customers.… Meet Ross McKnight, a small business owner In Louisiana. Recently he posted to his Instagram story expressing his Catholic views and has found himself in a huge controversy.Far left lunatics have been attacking his small business non stop and he’s lost 2/3 of his customers.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Meet Ross McKnight, a small business owner In Louisiana. Recently he posted to his Instagram story expressing his Catholic views and has found himself in a huge controversy. Far left lunatics have been attacking his small business non stop and he’s lost 2/3 of his customers.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YA96QGMMcl

Backwater Foie Gras is located in the north of New Orleans and is run by a pasture-based family. They produce specialty poultry and artisanal foie gras.

