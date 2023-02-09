Jen Angel GoFundMe raises more than $59,000 as Angel Cakes owner fights for her life following Oakland robbery

Jen Angel, the founder and owner of Angel Cakes bakery, is currently fighting for her life following a violent encounter with thieves during a robbery attempt in Uptown Oakland.

Reports suggest that Angel was dragged by a car seconds after she was robbed and suffered severe injuries. Police told The Oaklandside that the woman remained in the hospital in a “grave” condition more than 48 hours after the attack.

Sara Stinson @SaraStinsonNews The owner of an Oakland bakery, Angel Cakes, is listed in grave condition at the hospital after being robbed and attacked. I'm talking with her loved ones...their story will air tonight 9&10pm. The owner of an Oakland bakery, Angel Cakes, is listed in grave condition at the hospital after being robbed and attacked. I'm talking with her loved ones...their story will air tonight 9&10pm. https://t.co/iVgNMVqtst

The Oakland Police Department told KRON4 that the armed robbery happened in broad daylight shortly before 12:30 PM on Monday, behind Wells Fargo Bank on Webster Street:

“Officers located a victim suffering from injuries sustained from the altercation.”

Paramedics rushed to Angel’s aid and took her to a nearby hospital. She was later identified by her close friends.

In the wake of the attack, Jen Angel’s friend Moira Birss launched a GoFundMe page. The description of the fundraiser read:

“Our dear Jen Angel has suffered a severe injury, and she, along with her loved ones, need our support.”

The GoFundMe fundraiser has already raised more than $59000 at the time of writing and explained indetail how the donation would be used:

“Your donation will go toward the various expenses that may arise, including medical care for Jen, support during this transition for her partner Ocean in covering household and related expenses, for her mom in covering travel and living expenses, and for Angel Cakes bakery.”

KRON4 later confirmed that Angel had been put on life support, while the victim’s longtime friend Emily Harris shared that she suffered severe trauma to her brain.

A closer look into Jen Angel’s health condition following robbery incident

Jen Angel GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

Angel Cakes owner Jen Angel had a brutal encounter with thieves after she was robbed in a car in Uptown Oakland.

The woman was reportedly running errands for her business along with her fiance Ocean Mottley near a stop at the Wells Fargo branch near Webster and 21st streets when “an individual broke into” Angel’s car.

A spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle that the thief stole an item from Angel and ran back “to a waiting vehicle.” The latter reportedly jumped out of her car to chase the thieves and retrieve her belongings when she was knocked to the ground.

Joshua Frank @joshua__frank Jen Angel, well-known in Bay Area activist circles, former publisher of Clamor, and an amazing baker, was violently beaten and robbed last night in Oakland. She's currently on life-support. Please send positive vibes to this wonderful human. Here she is w/ my pal @sparki1969 Jen Angel, well-known in Bay Area activist circles, former publisher of Clamor, and an amazing baker, was violently beaten and robbed last night in Oakland. She's currently on life-support. Please send positive vibes to this wonderful human. Here she is w/ my pal @sparki1969💚 https://t.co/VJJCA4B3Ta

Officials told the San Jose Mercury News that Angel was “dragged more than 50 feet before falling free in the middle of the street” after her clothes were allegedly caught in the suspects’ car door following a robbery.

As per The Standard, a private Facebook sharing updates on Angel’s condition reportedly stated that the victim was “initially stable” upon reaching the hospital but had to be rushed to emergency surgery after her brain swelling increased several hours after the incident.

The surgeon reportedly shared that they “unable to alleviate the swelling” in Angel’s brain and it was unlikely that she would regain consciousness or reach a fully functioning state anytime soon.

The doctors allegedly said that Angel is on life support and that there may be “no clarity about her prognosis for several days.”

Rio Spooner @rio_spooner My friend Jen Angel of Angel Cakes Bakery is in grave condition tonight at Highland Hospital in Oakland (CA) after being badly injured during an ATM robbery. She is in an induced coma, we won’t know if she will recover for a few days. Please send your well wishes. My friend Jen Angel of Angel Cakes Bakery is in grave condition tonight at Highland Hospital in Oakland (CA) after being badly injured during an ATM robbery. She is in an induced coma, we won’t know if she will recover for a few days. Please send your well wishes.

According to several other private social media posts shared by people close to Angel, the bakery owner is reportedly “receiving great care” at Highland Hospital’s trauma unit. However, she has continued to remain in a medically induced coma.

A worker at Angel Cakes confirmed to The Oaklandside that the business would remain open even though people are “little overwhelmed.” Employees at the bakery said the business could possibly remain open for the rest of the week.

Jen Angel started making cupcakes in 2008 and opened her own bakery in 2016. Her eponymous shop is located at 745 Fifth St. in a historic building that was once home to a Creole restaurant and tea garden called TJ’s Gingerbread House, per The Oaklandside.

The Oakland Police Department told Mercury News that the investigation surrounding the robbery is currently underway. However, the news site alleged that unvestigators believe the suspects are responsible for “several similar robberies and vehicle break-ins in the city.”

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are also offering up to $7,500 in reward money for information that could help officials to arrest the suspects.

